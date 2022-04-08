Advertisement
DaBaby disputes viral clip that shows him trying to kiss a resisting fan

A man in an orange winter coat and white hoodie holding a microphone
DaBaby performing on stage at the Hennessy All-Star Saturday Night in February 2020.
(Noel Vasquez / Getty Images for Hennessey)
By Kai Grady
DaBaby responded Thursday on Instagram after a video surfaced Wednesday of him apparently continually attempting to kiss a reluctant fan.

The “Bop” rapper denied getting rebuffed in a series of Instagram stories and comments. “Who be making this cap a— s— up bruh???,” he wrote

In the video, DaBaby appears to go in for a kiss as the fan persistently stops his advances, which were seemingly unsolicited.

The viral moment made the rounds on social media gaining millions of views after NoJumper and the Shade Room posted it on Twitter and Instagram.

The Grammy-nominated rapper hopped in the comment section of the Shade Room’s initial post, suggesting that the encounter wasn’t what it seemed. He wrote, “Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first” and “I’m sorry bae.”

DaBaby also shared a longer clip from a post in February — seemingly from the same event — that shows him embracing another fan. The North Carolina rapper wrote, “Y’all Go head on man…Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on.”

He is no stranger to controversy. DaBaby received backlash after a performance Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas. According to Variety, while he was on stage he repeatedly asked the women in the crowd to undress.

The polarizing artist is not even a year removed from his homophobic and misogynistic aside during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last summer and continued to make headlines as his festival performances were canceled.

This most recent incident comes only a month after dropping a 12-song joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again titled “Better than You” that came in at No. 10 on the Billboard albums chart.

Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

