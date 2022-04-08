DaBaby disputes viral clip that shows him trying to kiss a resisting fan

DaBaby responded Thursday on Instagram after a video surfaced Wednesday of him apparently continually attempting to kiss a reluctant fan.

The “Bop” rapper denied getting rebuffed in a series of Instagram stories and comments. “Who be making this cap a— s— up bruh???,” he wrote

In the video , DaBaby appears to go in for a kiss as the fan persistently stops his advances, which were seemingly unsolicited.

The viral moment made the rounds on social media gaining millions of views after NoJumper and the Shade Room posted it on Twitter and Instagram.

The Grammy-nominated rapper hopped in the comment section of the Shade Room’s initial post, suggesting that the encounter wasn’t what it seemed. He wrote, “Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first” and “I’m sorry bae.”

DaBaby also shared a longer clip from a post in February — seemingly from the same event — that shows him embracing another fan. The North Carolina rapper wrote, “Y’all Go head on man…Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on.”

He is no stranger to controversy. DaBaby received backlash after a performance Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas. According to Variety , while he was on stage he repeatedly asked the women in the crowd to undress.

The polarizing artist is not even a year removed from his homophobic and misogynistic aside during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last summer and continued to make headlines as his festival performances were canceled.