Lil Nas X is finally going on his first tour: ‘Everyone’s allowed — except gay people’

Music superstar Lil Nas X is going on his first tour. And for all the ground he’s broken already, he joked that he’s going to cry on Instagram Live if you don’t go.

But scoring tickets might be tough, since the “Old Town Road” singer has chosen relatively small venues rather than massive arenas that he would likely sell out.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” artist launches the Long Live Montero Tour in Detroit on Sept. 6. He’s lined up 14 U.S. and one Canadian stop at relatively small theaters, including a show in Inglewood’s 6,000-seat YouTube Theater on Oct. 18. (To compare, downtown L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena has a 20,000-person capacity, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena can seat more than 90,000.)

It’s unclear why he chose such venues for his first tour, but much of what the groundbreaking country/trap/rap/pop star does is hard to explain. Reps for Lil Nas X did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event,” the 23-year-old said in Tuesday’s video announcement, which plays like a highlight reel of controversial moments from his nascent career. The radically queer musician’s head-turning red-carpet looks, BET Awards kiss and satanic lap dance all make appearances.

“My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed — except gay people,” he quips, true to his penchant for trolling his haters. “I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour.”

On Twitter, he captioned the announcement: “all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

The social media star is no stranger to the stage but had yet to embark on a tour, let alone a solo outing. Most of his previous high-profile appearances involved televised awards shows, such as the Grammy Awards, and co-headlining gigs at concerts and festivals. The singer has already teased new music and signaled that he’s evolving from his “Montero” debut-album phase.

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, makes his way to Europe in early November with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris and Brussels. He wraps the tour in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 17.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday through a partnership with Cash App, which will give new and existing Cash Card holders access when they purchase their tickets with the card on Ticketmaster.