Bad Bunny announces world tour following sold-out residency in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny fans, prepare your wallets and passports, because the Puerto Rican singer is embarking on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour.

The Grammy-winning singer announced new shows Monday, via a short clip on Instagram that featured his animated concho frog exclaiming, “at last!” before shooting off his paper plane into the ether.

The 23-date stadium tour will kick off Nov. 21 in the Dominican Republic, followed by shows in Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

The 31-year-old singer will also stop in Brazil, Australia and Japan, and will return to Europe for the first time since his 2019 “X 100pre” Tour.

News of this world tour comes two months before the trap-reggaeton star embarks on his sold-out residency, “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” this summer at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, better known locally as “el Choliseo.”

Upon its release earlier this year, his critically-acclaimed sixth studio album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and has remained in the top 10 albums for the subsequent 13 weeks.

Bad Bunny has kept busy since the release of “DTmF,” appearing in a steamy Calvin Klein Underwear spring campaign and performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. The “Baile Inolvidable” singer is also slated to be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on May 17 to close out the show’s milestone 50th season. He will also also appear on-screen in Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2” and Darren Aronofsky’s film “Caught Stealing,” which will hit theaters Aug. 29.

His last tour, the 2024 “Most Wanted” tour, grossed over $208 million, selling over 700,000 tickets, according to Pollstar. His Puerto Rican residency has sold over 400,000, both online and through in-person sales.

Tickets for the world tour go on sale Friday at depuertoricopalmundo.com.