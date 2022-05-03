Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion: ‘Everyone deserves ... access’

Amid reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers revealed Tuesday that she had an abortion last year.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill,” Bridgers said. “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

In her tweet and matching Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated “Motion Sickness” hitmaker shared a link to a list of abortion funds across the country, compiled by the Cut. She encouraged her millions of social media followers to donate.

Throughout fall 2021, Bridgers traveled to Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities on her Reunion tour. She most recently played the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival late last month.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.



Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Bridgers’ statement comes hours after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed Tuesday that a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade is “authentic,” adding that the Supreme Court will launch an investigation into how Politico was able to obtain and publish a copy of the document Monday.

Advertisement

Roberts asserted that the leaked draft opinion composed by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. “does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any members on the issues in the case.” A reversal of the landmark ruling would allow states to outlaw abortions.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued statements this week condemning the Supreme Court’s expected move to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Bridgers is one of many public figures who commented on the leak and advocated for reproductive rights. Others included Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Shonda Rhimes, Josh Gad, Olivia Munn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Padma Lakshmi, Ana Navarro and Cher.

“Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel,” Ruffalo tweeted. “The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of [right-wing] radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now.”

“This is utterly terrifying and barbaric,” wrote TV host Lakshmi. “It’s a very dangerous place to be when the state starts telling you what medical procedures you can and can’t do. We’ve seen this happening to the trans community already. The ultimate goal is to control our bodies and our futures.”

See more commentary on the leaked draft opinion below.

The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them.



This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 3, 2022

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now. https://t.co/0PTmxcVovG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 3, 2022

Most Republicans are focusing on Supreme Court leak, rather than celebrating their victory against Roe v. Wade. Tells us, even they understand the political storm unleashed and ramifications from orchestrating overturning a law the overwhelming majority of Americans want upheld. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 3, 2022

pic.twitter.com/kgJ0cCJpBe — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) May 3, 2022

My mom said “If you wanted to keep it, we would help you. And if we didn’t, we would help you get an abortion.” I was kinda shocked she said it so matter of factly. We lived in AZ and people didn’t talk like that. My mom proceeded to tell me a story. 2/ — sierra ornelas (@sierraornelas) May 3, 2022

IF DEMS,INDYS,THOSE WHO ARENT🧠DEAD, DONT VOTE IN MIDTERMS,U DESERVE LIVING IN RUSSIA WEST.IF trump WAS PRES NOW, WE’D B HELPING PUTIN KILL UKRAINIANS.trump & MERRY BAND OF FASCISTS R WAITING 2

TAKE POWER & TAKE REVENGE.ROE V WADE IS APPETIZER,WAIT LGBTQ, BLM,ETHNICITIES,ETC — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022

The news about SCOTUS is so upsetting. PLEASE take care of yourself. Take care of each other. And most importantly, TAKE ACTION.



👉🏾 https://t.co/Paap7LiuOp

👉🏾 https://t.co/xgYGbR8jrd

👉🏾 https://t.co/K9Nxb7Z5RK pic.twitter.com/aP6qwTAV5U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 3, 2022