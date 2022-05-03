Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion: ‘Everyone deserves ... access’
Amid reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers revealed Tuesday that she had an abortion last year.
“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote.
“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill,” Bridgers said. “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”
In her tweet and matching Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated “Motion Sickness” hitmaker shared a link to a list of abortion funds across the country, compiled by the Cut. She encouraged her millions of social media followers to donate.
Throughout fall 2021, Bridgers traveled to Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities on her Reunion tour. She most recently played the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival late last month.
Bridgers’ statement comes hours after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed Tuesday that a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade is “authentic,” adding that the Supreme Court will launch an investigation into how Politico was able to obtain and publish a copy of the document Monday.
Roberts asserted that the leaked draft opinion composed by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. “does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any members on the issues in the case.” A reversal of the landmark ruling would allow states to outlaw abortions.
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued statements this week condemning the Supreme Court’s expected move to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Chief Justice Roberts calls the leaked draft a “betrayal” and says it will be investigated.
Bridgers is one of many public figures who commented on the leak and advocated for reproductive rights. Others included Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Shonda Rhimes, Josh Gad, Olivia Munn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Padma Lakshmi, Ana Navarro and Cher.
“Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel,” Ruffalo tweeted. “The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of [right-wing] radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now.”
“This is utterly terrifying and barbaric,” wrote TV host Lakshmi. “It’s a very dangerous place to be when the state starts telling you what medical procedures you can and can’t do. We’ve seen this happening to the trans community already. The ultimate goal is to control our bodies and our futures.”
See more commentary on the leaked draft opinion below.
