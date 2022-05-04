Latin superstar Bad Bunny is releasing a new album this week. Here’s what we know so far

After making his first-ever appearances at Tuesday’s Met Gala, Latin superstar Bad Bunny is preparing to release his fifth studio album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” or “A Summer Without You,” at 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday. It is the follow-up to 2020’s “El Último Tour del Mundo,” which became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer released the new album’s artwork and track list on Wednesday morning.

Modeled after a mixtape, “Un Verano Sin Ti” will contain 23 songs split into two “sides.” Featured artists include Puerto Rican reggaetón MCs Chencho Corleone, Tony Dize and Jhay Cortez, as well as rising pop star Rauw Alejandro and indie darlings the Marías and Buscabulla. The Colombian cumbia-pop duo Bomba Estéreo will also guest on a track titled “Ojitos Lindos.”

The album will close with the balmy “Callaíta,” his 2019 summer jam with star producer Tainy.

Bad Bunny first announced the album title in April by posting a phony Craigslist listing for a $3.5 million 2019 Bugatti Chiron 110 Anniversary. Interested parties were instructed to call the number (787-417-8605) — upon dialing, the caller would hear a recorded clip of the title track and Bad Bunny announcing, “There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet. But I can tell you the name: ‘Un Verano Sin Ti.’”

He’s also teased the album in a series of sketches on Instagram, co-starring his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, and the Spanish movie star Mario Casas. In each sketch, Casas keeps Berlingeri company on the beach as Bad Bunny puts the finishing touches on his album.

The teasers provided a taste of Bad Bunny’s acting chops: The singer, who previously made his television debut on the show “Narcos” in 2021, will appear alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie “Bullet Train” and as the titular character in the 2024 Marvel film “El Muerto,” which chronicles the life of a wrestler in the “Spider-Man” cinematic universe.

Bad Bunny’s North American arena tour, which ran earlier this year, sold out in record time. He will embark on his first-ever stadium tour later this summer, which will span 29 dates across North and Latin America, including Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Here’s the track list for “Un Verano Sin Ti”:

Side A

1. Moscow Mule

2. Después De La Playa

3. Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)

4. Tití Me Preguntó

5. Un Ratito

6. Yo No Soy Celoso

7. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)

&. Neverita

9. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)

10, Efecto

11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

Side B

12. Agualero

13. Ensename a Bailar

14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)

15. Dos Mil 16

16. El Apagón

17. Otro Atardecer (feat. the Marías)

18. Un Coco

19 Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)

20, Me Fui De Vacaciones

21. Un Verano Sin Ti

22. Agosto

23. Callaíta