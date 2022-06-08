Inflation is so bad that Snoop Dogg just gave his full-time blunt roller a raise

The price of everything is going up, and that’s not lost on Snoop Dogg.

The G-Funk pioneer revealed Tuesday that he has raised the salary of his professional blunt roller to cope with inflation. He had previously been paying the blunt man $40,000 to $50,000 a year, but tweeted that he’s upped the salary to an undisclosed amount.

“Inflation,” he tweeted, quoting an UberFacts account that revealed his roller’s previous pay. “Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Snoop first revealed that he hired a full-time blunt roller in 2019 while on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show with fellow weed enthusiast Seth Rogen. Rogen said he had met the roller and even gave him props for his stellar service, while an incredulous Stern asked if that was the man’s official job title.

“That’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resumé, it says, ‘What do you do?’ I’m a blunt roller,’” Snoop said. “P-B-R. Professional blunt roller. If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring.”

Of course, being Snoop’s personal roller comes with benefits different than just the standard healthcare and 401(k) plans. Not only does he get all the free cannabis he could want, he’s got a front-row seat to one of hip-hop’s legends, complete with touring, video shoots, exclusive events — all expenses paid.

“Everything free I get, he gets too,” Snoop said. “I’m gonna go get some free clothes, they’ll give him some too.”

Advertisement

Snoop hasn’t yet shared the identity of his roller — possibly to keep him from getting poached.