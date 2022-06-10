BTS’ new album anthology, ‘Proof,’ is finally here, but what’s in the three-disc set?

BTS’ feverishly awaited album “Proof,” which was first announced by the group onstage in April, has finally dropped. And the group’s massive fan base is already loving the anthology release, with more than 2 million copies already sold, according to Hanteo Chart, the South Korean music chart system.

The three-disc anthology album traces the K-pop sensation’s nine-year history and offers fans a mix of greatest hits, remastered tracks, unreleased demos and, of course, new songs. It’s a lot to take in, so let’s break it down.

The 19-track first disc chronicles the band’s journey through its 17 lead singles, starting with 2013’s “No More Dream” and ending with 2021’s “Butter.” Flanking the singles on the introductory disc are the previously unofficially released track “Born Singer” and new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

New track “Run BTS” (not to be confused with “Run” by BTS or the “Run BTS!” web series) kicks off part two of “Proof.” The rest of the songs are either solo releases from group members or partial collaborations among the septet. Tunes from this slice of the anthology include Jungkook’s “Euphoria,” V’s “Singularity” and Jimin’s “Filter.”

The album’s final disc, which is available only in CD form, includes 11 unreleased demos, the previously archived track “Young Love” and two new songs. Corporals and sergeants among the BTS ARMY will now be able to hear the original bridge to “Boy in Luv” and Jin’s all-English demo of “Epiphany.”

The closing number, “For Youth,” is a love letter to the group’s fans, with Jungkook singing, “You are the best friend of my life.” In the waning seconds of the song and last moments of the album, V assures listeners, “I will be with you for the rest of my life.”

But “Proof” isn’t strictly an auditory experience. In order to get access to the third part in the anthology, fans will need to purchase a “Proof” box set. The set includes the three CDs that comprise the anthology plus bonus album art, photos of the group, lyric sheets, a discography guide and a poster.

The first two parts of “Proof” are available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services, while disc three and the entire “Proof” box set are available for purchase online through major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart and also in stores.

The new album arrives nearly two weeks after BTS met with President Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss representation and anti-Asian hate. Fans praised the group’s “milestone” appearance, while Fox News host Tucker Carlson learned it’s not a good idea to mess with BTS.