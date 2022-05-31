Advertisement
Share
Music

BTS in the Oval Office: Here’s how to watch K-pop group at White House press briefing

A group of men line up on a diagonal
Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS arrive at the Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea.
(Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Global pop group BTS will meet with President Biden in the Oval Office today. But before that, the “Butter” singers will make a guest appearance at Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

The South Korean boy band will join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the top of the briefing at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific) to deliver brief remarks, according to a White House official.

The wildly popular music act, which is expected to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, holds an immense amount of influence, especially when flanked by its fiercely loyal ARMY of fans, who have already flooded the White House’s YouTube channel ahead of the briefing.

The K-pop sensation and Biden are set to discuss “the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” according to a press release from the White House. That meeting is set for noon (Pacific) and will be closed to the press.

The meeting, which was announced last week, comes shortly after Biden embarked on a three-day trip to the South Korean capital of Seoul and met with newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. In May of last year, Biden signed into law a bill aimed at combating anti-Asian hate crimes.

Advertisement
Seven men posing on a red carpet in alternating brown, white and blue suits

Music

BTS is going to the White House next week to discuss Asian representation

RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS will meet with President Biden at the White House. Here’s why.

Anti-Asian attacks have increased around the country since early 2020, with some people erroneously blaming Asian Americans for the coronavirus because the first cases were reported in China.

During 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in Los Angeles County alone. A March survey found that two-thirds of Asian Americans in Los Angeles County are worried about being a victim of a racial attack.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Linda Shen, middle, of Alhanbra is participating in a Youth Against Hate rally for a solidarity in light of anti-Asian violence and hate crimes on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Two-thirds of L.A. County Asian Americans fear racial attacks, survey finds

A new poll from Cal State Los Angeles surveyed Asian American and Pacific Islander voters on homelessness, anti-Asian racism and hate crimes.

The Grammy-nominated septet — comprising singers RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope — is celebrating its nine-year anniversary as a group and is set to release its next studio album on June 10.

On Saturday, the group debuted its Apple music weekly limited series, “BTS Radio: Past & Present,” on Apple Music 1 that dives into its journey to K-pop superstardom.

MusicPolitics
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement