The wait is over: Beyoncé's new song, a taste of her next album, is coming out tonight

Stop everything: Beyoncé's first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album is dropping tonight.

“Break My Soul” will be released at midnight Eastern time, which means West Coast listeners can hear it at 9 p.m. Pacific.

The ultraprivate Grammy winner — who needs to do little to stir her avid Beyhive of fans — made the song announcement in the bio sections of her social media pages, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

A link to purchase the digital single (and have it be delivered via email) has also been posted on Beyoncé's website. The song will be made available on streaming platforms including Spotify, YouTube and Tidal, the latter being the music streaming service co-owned by Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.

Other artists have released songs titled “Break My Soul,” including R&B/soul artist Leela James and electronic act Hybrid.

The new single comes mere days after the “Formation” and “Black Parade” hitmaker announced plans for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” Little is known about the project, other than it will be released on July 29 and has been dubbed “act i” by the global superstar.

The former Destiny’s Child frontwoman, 40, recently teased the new music during an an interview with British Vogue.

“Instantly, a wall of sound hits me,” the magazine’s Edward Enninful wrote in his June 16 editor’s note. “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

Enninful also said that the process of creating the album has been long “with the pandemic giving [Beyoncé] far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Links to pre-save the album on Tidal and Spotify, and to pre-add it on Apple Music, were also posted on her website last week.