In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly is now off suicide watch
R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing last week in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed Tuesday.
The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly’s attorneys that the 55-year-old was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ helped bring singer down. But #MeToo ‘blowback’ is real, producer says
“People have decided they’re sick of hearing these stories,” dream hampton, executive producer of the 2019 Lifetime docuseries, tells The Times.
Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination. They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up “clinical assessment.”
The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.