R. Kelly’s new 20-year sentence adds only one year to existing 30-year term

Disgraced R&B singer was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted on child pornography and enticement charges — but he will serve nearly the entire sentence concurrently with his existing 30-year sentence for racketeering charges.

A federal judge in Chicago said Kelly, 56, must serve one year in prison after his sentence from the New York racketeering case is done.

The singer will serve no longer than 31 years total in federal prison and will be eligible for release around age 80.

