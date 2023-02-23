Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

R. Kelly’s new 20-year sentence adds only one year to existing 30-year term

A middle-aged man in sunglasses wearing a suit
R. Kelly leaves a Chicago courthouse in May 2019. On Thursday he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.
(Matt Marton / Associated Press)
By Christie D'ZurillaStaff Writer 
Disgraced R&B singer was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted on child pornography and enticement charges — but he will serve nearly the entire sentence concurrently with his existing 30-year sentence for racketeering charges.

A federal judge in Chicago said Kelly, 56, must serve one year in prison after his sentence from the New York racketeering case is done.

The singer will serve no longer than 31 years total in federal prison and will be eligible for release around age 80.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Christie D'Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

