‘Nobody can chat to’ Drake today — except for his new bestie Jeff Bezos

Who said a Canadian superstar and a tech billionaire can’t be besties?

As he often does, Drake posted another throwback photo to his Instagram on Wednesday, this time captioning it with “Gotta start somewhere.”

After posting a photo of himself walking into apartment 1503 in Toronto’s 15 Fort York — the room where he and producer Noah “40" Shebib worked on his breakthrough mixtape, “So Far Gone” — he shared a photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, surrounded by early computers and mounds of papers.

Bezos noticed the photo and paid his respects to Drake by replying with one of the lyrics from his album “Nothing Was the Same”: “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.”

“Holyyy,” Drake wrote under Bezos’ comment. “Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today! Big Bezos in the comments.”

Both Drake and Bezos have come a long way. Last month, Drake’s seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” topped the Billboard 200, selling 204,000 equivalent units in its first week.

Bezos can’t boast the same musical chops, so he’ll have to settle for being one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of $139.2 billion.

Of course, Drake is well aware that Bezos knows about him — the two were among many who invested a total of $80 million into Overtime, a media and entertainment startup covering sports. The two were also spotted ringing in 2022 on a yacht in St. Barts among some 500 partiers.