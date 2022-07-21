Jane Doe’s sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit comes back to haunt Snoop Dogg

The Orange County woman who sued Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan and others earlier this year — alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking and more — refiled her lawsuit in federal court Wednesday, just three months after her attorney requested that the case be dismissed without prejudice.

The refiled case now names only the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, and his associate, real name Donald Campbell, as defendants.

“We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others,” Doe’s attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg, told The Times via email Thursday.

“We believe that this new information stated in the complaint which includes details of what allegedly happened to other alleged victims, including an alleged attempted rape against an alleged victim by Defendant SNOOP DOGG, is important and demonstrates how serious our claims are.”

However, a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg called the refiled lawsuit “meritless” and “riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies” and said via email Wednesday that the rapper was looking forward to disproving the allegations.

“It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter,” the spokesperson said, alluding to a complaint that was filed under the woman’s real name with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in December 2021. “He also dismissed an earlier complaint — this is the third try.”

Private negotiations between the parties broke down in February, leading to the lawsuit originally being filed right before the Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl LVI halftime performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

At the time, Doe alleged that Snoop Dogg and Campbell both forced her to give them oral sex in 2013. She said in the lawsuit that she “feared for her life and job security” if she did not comply.

The updated filing includes the sexual assault, sexual battery and sex-trafficking allegations from the original lawsuit but adds allegations of defamation, infliction of emotional distress and unlawful retaliation in violation of California labor codes. It also alleges violation of California’s Tom Bane Civil Rights Act, which became law in 1987 and forbids a person from interfering with another’s constitutional rights — such as that of free speech — by force or threat of violence.

The lawsuit states that Doe “worked for, was employed by, was transported by, and performed with” Broadus and Campbell for several years and alleges that Campbell worked as Broadus’ agent in recruiting, enticing, providing, transporting, soliciting, and forcing Plaintiff and individuals similarly situated to Plaintiff, with the intent that Plaintiff engage in sexual activities” with the rapper.

The lawsuit also alleges that “other victims,” including a woman identified as “ME TOO #2,” had come forward but didn’t want their stories told because they feared the rapper would “threaten and retaliate against them as he has done in his past.”

The rapper’s spokesperson said Wednesday that Doe “has never been Snoop Dogg’s employee.” His team said previously that he never had any sexual encounter with Doe.

Doe’s history of performing with Snoop Dogg appears to include being called up on stage with him and dancing nearby, as she has done with other rappers. Her December employment claim stated, “While working for the Muse Ink Festival and Comedy Central, Claimant worked with Respondent SNOOP DOGG.”

In March 2022, legal counsel for Snoop Dogg filed a motion to dismiss the case. In April, Finkelberg requested that the court dismiss the case without prejudice, leaving the door open for the refiling that just occurred.