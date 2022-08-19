Advertisement
Dr. Dre says doctors thought he was ‘outta here’ after his 2021 brain aneurysm

A man wearing a black shirt and a black jacket raps into a microphone while onstage
Dr. Dre performing during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
(Doug Benc / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
There’s still Dre, but the rap legend says that there almost wasn’t.

Following his brain aneurysm in 2021, Dr. Dre recently said that his doctors didn’t think he was going to survive.

Speaking on the “Workout the Doubt” podcast earlier this week, the “Forgot About Dre” artist told host Dolvett Quince that doctors invited his loved ones to his bedside because they feared his condition would not improve.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre said he “didn’t know it was that serious” at the time. What he did remember was the constant check-ins and treatments he received during recovery.

“So I’m in the ICU for two weeks,” “The Next Episode” rapper said. “Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests. Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that s—.”

Dre reasserted that he “never felt like I was in trouble” and was really looking forward to going home during that period because he was hungry since he “didn’t eat for two weeks.”

Immediately following his release from the hospital, Dre posted an update on his condition on Instagram.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

Speaking with The Times in 2021, the legendary producer explained what may have caused his aneurysm.

“It’s a really weird thing,” Dre said. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at The Times as an intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

