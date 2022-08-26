Britney Spears’ return has celeb pals Lil Nas X and Paris Hilton cheering her comeback

Britney Spears is back in the music game after six long years and her fans — famous and not — are celebrating her return.

The singer returned alongside legend Elton John with the single “Hold Me Closer,” a duet that mashes up John’s hits “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.”

The song marks Spears’ first release since her 2016 album, “Glory,” and serves as a celebration of sorts following her recent legal victory that freed her from a fraught nearly 14-year conservatorship.

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial !!!!” the “Stronger” singer tweeted ahead of the song’s release. “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!

“I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today,” she added. “I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

In an interview with the Guardian published Thursday, John spoke about working with Spears after her hiatus.

“She’s been away so long — there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long,” John said. “We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be alright.”

If fan reaction is any measurement, everything is better than just “alright” for the megastar duo’s track.

In a TikTok posted Friday, Paris Hilton danced along to “Hold Me Closer” while donning her signature pink tracksuit as text on the video read, “yaas Britney, the queen is back.”

Hilton captioned the video, “‘Hold Me Closer’ is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖"

Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of her listening to the single on Spotify.

Actor and daytime TV host Drew Barrymore took to TikTok to celebrate the duet’s instant success.

“Hold Me Closer” is out today and it’s #1 in 33 countries!! @britneyspears and @eltonjohn,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star captioned the video.

Spears responded to a second supportive, expletive-filled Barrymore video shared by TMZ by addressing the “50 First Dates” star as a “crazy, sexy woman.”

“I really needed to hear [that message] this morning,” the “Toxic” musician said in her response. “I’m kind of proud too and excited, don’t tell anybody. Anyways, when are me and you going to get together and have our own individual, cool sexy momma picture, OK? I miss you and thank you for sending me that, that was brilliant.”

Lil Nas X didn’t even need the track to drop to show his support for the "... Baby One More Time” artist.

While donning a shirt with a large photo of Spears printed on the front, the “Industry Baby” singer recited lyrics from Beyoncé's “Heated” on his Instagram Stories, saying, “Liberated, living like we ain’t got time,” an apparent nod to the end of Spears’ conservatorship.

Singer and fellow former teen star Joe Jonas bumped along to the track in a video he posted on Instagram Stories of him riding his bike through the streets of New York City Friday morning.

The excitement wasn’t limited to celebrities.

Tiktoker @rod posted a video to his 1.5 million followers of him sipping from a mug as “Hold Me Closer” blasts with text overlaid reading, “canceling my meetings and blasting this song so my neighbors can hear the first time Britney is releasing music as a free woman.”

“Britney’s voice is the medicine that cures any anxiety #HoldMeCloser,” @britneycharts tweeted.

@rafaeldealmeida wrote, “Hold Me Closer represents Britney joining Elton John at a moment when she’s with no confidence, but he took her hand and showed that she is actually ready to take her place back.”

In response to the single’s instant success, Spears posted a message to John on Tiktok on Friday afternoon.

“Hello Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries, holy s—!” Spears said in a playful British accent. “I’m about to have the best day ever and I hope you’re well.”