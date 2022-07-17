Britney Spears sings new version of ‘Baby One More Time’: ‘I haven’t shared my voice’

Now that her conservatorship is out of sight, Britney Spears is giving fans a sign that she wants to record music again.

On Saturday, the pop musician posted an Instagram video of herself singing an alternate rendition of her 1998 classic "...Baby One More Time,” featuring intricate vocal riffs and the F-word, which was not included in the track’s original chorus.

“When I’m not with you, I lose my mind / Give me a f— sign,” the 40-year-old performer sings in the clip, which she filmed at her house.

In the caption of the video, Spears explained that she has long desired to record her own take on the beloved song with music producers that “actually work for” her, but was denied the opportunity to do so under her 13-year conservatorship. The Grammy winner has been enjoying her newfound freedom since a Los Angeles judge terminated the legal arrangement in November.

Advertisement

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” Spears captioned the video. “I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby.’”

Spears alleged that her conservators refused to let her rerecord the tune and instead allowed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, and others to perform a medley — including "...Baby One More Time” — dedicated to her at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. It’s no secret that Spears did not appreciate the Radio Disney tribute, which she has criticized in the past.

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me,” the singer continued in her Instagram post.

“I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER.”

In recent months, Spears has been busy living her best post-conservatorship life by moving into a new home and marrying her longtime partner, Sam Asghari, at a star-studded ceremony in Thousand Oaks. In April, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together but later revealed with “deepest sadness” that Spears had suffered a miscarriage.

“Got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … oh well it’s coming together,” the vocalist wrote on Instagram last month.

“Change is so great ... I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good.”