Madonna and Elton John make up after 20-year feud: ‘Forgiveness is a powerful tool’

Elton John and Madonna sang a duet at Carnegie Hall in 1998. A few years later, they were feuding.

Elton John has had a lot to say about Madonna over the years, but recently he offered the fellow pop icon two simple words: “Forgive me.”

Madge announced Monday on Instagram that she and the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer have put an end to their public beef after more than two decades. The “Hung Up” hitmaker shared a photo of John wrapping his arms around her backstage after his latest “Saturday Night Live” gig. “We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” she said in a lengthy caption for the photo.

For years John has made his not-so-kind thoughts about Madonna very clear and very public. The “Rocket Man” singer, 78, began throwing shade at Madonna as early as 2002 when he bashed her James Bond theme, “Die Another Day,” as the “worst Bond tune ever.” Over the years, John also has taken swipes at the “Material Girl” artist’s live singing abilities and in 2012 dubbed her a “fairground stripper.”

Advertisement

In her Instagram post, Madonna explained how she had revered John since her teenage years and never understood why “someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist.” When she learned that John would be returning to Studio 8H in New York to promote his new music with Brandi Carlile, Madonna said she “needed to go backstage and confront him.”

“When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me,’ and the wall between us fell down,” the “La Isla Bonita” singer, 66, continued. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

In the comments, John echoed Madonna’s enthusiasm for mending their relationship and thanked his fellow Grammy winner for paying him a visit and for “forgiving me and my big mouth.” John admitted he is “not proud” of his previous comments and praised Madonna for her “groundbreaking” career and her legacy, which he said has inspired generations of female artists.

Advertisement

Music Elton John’s vision has deteriorated since eye infection Elton John says his eyesight has deteriorated after contracting a severe eye infection over the summer. He says it has affected his ability to record new music.

He also commended her for her HIV/AIDS activism when she began her career in the 1980s. Like Madonna, John said he is “grateful we can move forward” amid a time of divisiveness that he said has left him feeling “distressed.”

John continued: “Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support.”

In her post, Madonna hinted that she and John would soon become more than just friends: They will be collaborators. She said the “Tiny Dancer” singer-songwriter told her during her visit that he had written a song for her and wanted to collaborate.

Advertisement

“It was like everything came full circle,” Madonna said.

Madonna and John’s resolution comes months after the latter revealed his eyesight has been deteriorating after he had a severe eye infection last summer. He announced in September that the infection “unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye” and said he has been receiving care for his condition. Months later, John said, “I have lost my eyesight,” which made it difficult for him to watch a West End production of his “The Devil Wears Prada” musical adaptation.

Prior to “Saturday Night Live,” John opened up about his condition to the London Times in an interview published Friday. “I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up,” he said.

“It’s distressing. you get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I”m lucky to have the life I have.”