Advertisement
Share
Music

Maren Morris just turned that Tucker Carlson insult into $100,000 for trans community

A woman with long, brown hair shows her profile for pictures on a red carpet.
Country music star Maren Morris clapped back at Tucker Carlson by raising $100,000 for groups supporting the transgender community.
(John Amis / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

“Lunatic country music person.”

Those four little words just helped country musician Maren Morris put her money where her mouth is when it comes to supporting the trans community.

Over the weekend, the “Middle” singer raised more than $100,000 for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline by selling T-shirts printed with “Lunatic Country Music Person,” along with her name and the phone number for a hotline for trans youth.

Morris was inspired and fired up after Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized her for calling out Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean. On Aug. 23, Brittany Aldean posted a makeup transformation video on Instagram that featured a transphobic caption.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF-SEPTEMBER 14, 2019: Maren Morris performs at the Greek Theater on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Music

In a male-dominated business, Highwomen star Maren Morris is bending country to her will

Genre-busting, chart-topping singer-songwriter Maren Morris, one-fourth of supergroup the Highwomen, showed off her versatility at the Greek Theatre.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” Aldean wrote. “I love this girly life.”

On Aug. 26, Morris shared her outrage over Aldean’s caption on Twitter, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Advertisement

During his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment on Sept. 1, the anchor highlighted Aldean’s post and interviewed her about the backlash. Carlson also took a swipe at Morris and fellow country artist Cassadee Pope, who also spoke out against Aldean’s comment.

“No sane society would have a problem with or even notice words like that, but in 2022, this is a time when you are led to believe that minors should be castrated by their parents,” Carlson said, referring to gender-affirming surgery and treatment.

Maren Morris performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, March 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Music

Review: Maren Morris is aiming too hard for the Grammys with ‘Girl’

Next year, Maren Morris isn’t going home empty-handed.

Then Carlson called Morris “a lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.” However, Morris didn’t take Carlson’s dig personally. Instead, she owned it.

"#NewProfilePic,” she jokingly captioned a tweet on Friday that featured a chyron reading “Lunatic Country Music Person” under a photo of her.

A smiling woman in a large hat stands onstage while playing guitar

Music

Breakout country artist Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ singer Lainey Wilson tops the Country Music Assn. nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in 6 categories.

Later that day she unveiled the black “Lunatic Country Music Person” shirt, which sells for $35, noting that all proceeds would go to the aforementioned organizations. By Friday evening, Morris said fans raised $63,000 in two hours. The next day sales hit more than $100,000.

In addition to shirts supporting the trans community, Morris’ fanbase also got a cheeky new name out of the Carlson insult.

“Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics,” Morris wrote to her nearly 850,000 Twitter followers.

The “Make You Say” singer is up for album of the year (for “Humble Quest”) at this year’s CMA Awards, which announced its nominations Wednesday.

Music
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement