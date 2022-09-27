23-year-old rapper Kee Riches fatally shot in Compton over weekend

Kee Riches, a 23-year-old L.A. rapper, was shot and killed in Compton on Saturday night.

Riches, whose real name is Kian Nellum, was shot along with another man — 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. — around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue in Compton, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

Tributes poured in across the artist’s social media accounts upon word of his death. The “2 Live” and “Westside Lady” rapper was known in the area for his love of his community and drive to build it up, much like slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in 2019. Riches previously told L.A. Taco that the Crenshaw hero, whom he described as “the embodiment of a street soldier, a real hustler,” left a similar impact on his own life.

The young rapper grew up on the westside of Compton playing sports and started rapping when he was in his mid teens, making a name for himself as an emcee who also started the successful clothing brand and record label Get Rich, according to the 2019 interview with L.A. Taco.

L.A. County Sheriff Homicide Bureau officials responded to the shooting death investigation involving Riches and Leflore after receiving a gunshot victim call, according to a Sunday news release.

When deputies arrived, they found the victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and both were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. A third victim was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and was listed in stable condition.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information was available at the time, and no new information was made available Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Riches and Leflore were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday at 10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death have yet to be identified, according to the coroner’s online records for Riches and Leflore, but exams of their bodies have been scheduled.

Riches’ death comes in the wake of the shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South L.A. earlier this month when a gunman demanded jewelry and other valuables before getting into a struggle with the rapper and opening fire. A number of hip-hop artists, including Roddy Rich and Ice-T, condemned the killing and the dangers of Los Angeles.

A representative for Riches did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.