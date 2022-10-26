Tory Lanez gets house arrest until Megan Thee Stallion assault case goes to trial

A judge on Wednesday ordered Tory Lanez to be placed under house arrest until the start of his trial for allegedly shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020.

The order also includes electronic monitoring of the 30-year-old performer, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

“Peterson was placed on house arrest today by the court starting Monday until his trial date as a result of his alleged altercation with August Alsina,” a spokesperson for the L.A. County district attorney’s office told The Times Wednesday. “He is scheduled to return to court on November 28 for a jury trial setting.”

While out on bail in the shooting case, Lanez allegedly attacked singer Alsina after a September concert in Chicago, prompting the D.A.'s office to investigate.

After Lanez’s alleged assault in Chicago, Alsina posted close-up photos on social media showing his busted lip and wounds on his knee and elbow. He also posted a photo of himself slumped against elevator walls with his eyes closed, blood running down his mouth.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Alexander Bott, the prosecutor, urged Superior Court Judge David Herriford to have Lanez taken into custody without bail because the rapper allegedly has shown “such a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders.” Bott said Lanez had previously violated a protective order to stay at least 100 yards away from Stallion — real name Megan Pete — and had posted social media messages that appeared to reference her.

Defense attorney Shawn Holley categorized the Chicago incident as “mere allegations” that she said were “disputed.”

“I’m not really sure that there’s anything this court should do given the unproven allegations,’' she told the judge.

Previously, in early April, the judge raised Lanez’s bail from $250,000 to $350,000 after agreeing that the performer’s social media posts did seem to target Stallion.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November 2020 when he was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He and Megan Thee Stallion were close friends at the time and she was riding a car driven by Lanez’s driver at the time of the early-morning October 2020 incident.

When an argument started in the back seat, she asked the driver to pull over and let her out of the car. After she got out, Lanez allegedly fired a gun at her feet. She later underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from both feet.

“Everything happens so fast,” she told CBS’ Gayle King in an interview in April. “All I hear is this man screaming ... ‘Dance, b—.’ He started shooting ... and I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me.’

“I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she added. Stallion also said that Lanez apologized immediately after the shooting, begged her not to tell anyone about it and allegedly offered her $1 million to keep quiet.

City News Service contributed to this report.