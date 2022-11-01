Young son of Atlanta-born Afrobeat star Davido drowns in family pool in Nigeria

Afro-pop star Davido’s young son has died a week after turning 3.

Lagos, Nigeria, police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed Tuesday to The Times that little Ifeanyi — full name David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr. — drowned around 6 p.m. Monday in the swimming pool at the singer’s Banana Island home.

Neither Davido nor his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, the boy’s mother, have commented yet on the death. Neither parent was home when the boy drowned, but both reportedly were in touch with police Monday night.

Hundeyin told the BBC that eight members of Davido’s household staff had been brought in for questioning. A staffer reported the drowning to police Monday night.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Hundeyin said. “His body has been deposited in the morgue.”

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, was born in Atlanta to Nigerian billionaire Adedeji Adeleke and the late Veronica Adeleke. He has collaborated on numerous tracks including ones with Nicki Minaj (“Holy Ground”); Chris Brown (“Blow My Mind”); Meek Mill (“Fans Mi”); Brown and Young Thug (“Shopping Spree”); and Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd (“Pere”).

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” chef and influencer Rowland posted last week on Instagram, celebrating Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday. “Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin! #big3.”

Davido posted birthday wishes to his son on Instagram as well, writing, “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son.”