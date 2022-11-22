Chris Brown should be forgiven, Kelly Rowland says after defending him at awards show

Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland thinks that Chris Brown’s haters need to go beyond chilling out and is now asking them to forgive the embattled R&B star.

The “Dilemma” and “Motivation” hitmaker’s remarks came after she chided the audience for booing when Chris Brown won at Sunday’s American Music Awards. Presenting the award for favorite male R&B singer, Rowland accepted it on Brown’s behalf.

While in West Hollywood on Monday night, the 41-year-old told TMZ that Brown deserves grace after the crowd’s disapproval at the AMAs, one of many such reactions he has endured since pleading guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ’s videographer. “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get.... I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

The “Dirty Laundry” singer also believes that Brown — who has been largely ostracized over the high-profile scandal and has been accused of multiple assaults since — should be forgiven.

“We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing. Anything that we’re thinking,” Rowland continued. “We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real. And we are humans and everybody deserves grace. Period.”

Brown, 33, did not attend Sunday’s awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, despite his nomination and having been slated to perform a Michael Jackson tribute with Ciara. (The entertainer alleged that he was abruptly axed from the telecast “for reasons unknown.”)

“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland said onstage, addressing those haranguing Brown after she announced his victory. “I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations — and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Brown, who released his latest album, “Breezy,” in June, was nominated for male R&B artist alongside Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and the Weeknd. The “Under the Influence” singer has not yet publicly addressed Rowland’s actions; however, he shared what appeared to be rehearsal footage for his planned AMAs performance and posted a news clip on Instagram Stories about the ceremony’s all-time low TV ratings.

A representative for Brown was not available to respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

