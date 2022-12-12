Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘so blessed to welcome’ seventh child, a baby girl named Love

Welcome to the world, Love Sean Combs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the arrival of his seventh child, a baby girl, via Twitter over the weekend. The rapper is also father to Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Dior, Christian Casey, Chance, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” Diddy tweeted on Saturday.

According to Billboard magazine, Diddy changed his stage name to Love in 2017 and made Love his legal middle name last year — so the newborn is essentially named after him.

According to People magazine, the “Bad Boy for Life” hitmaker was last romantically linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee. While appearing on Yung Miami’s podcast, “Caresha Please,” in June, Diddy defined his relationship status as “single. But ... dating,” confirming that he and Brownlee went on dates and had “great times” together.

Yung Miami later clarified her relationship with Diddy in a September interview with XXL Magazine:

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said at the time. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The “Act Up” artist added that both she and Combs “see other people outside of” each other.

“I’m young. I’m dating. I’m ... having fun,” she said. “I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.”

After Diddy posted about his newest daughter, a number of Twitter users made comments and jokes about Yung Miami’s potential reaction to the baby news. Yung Miami appeared to address the online chatter about Diddy’s growing family on Monday by tweeting, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B— LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—!”

“Diddy won’t even look half of y'all b— way! Majority off y'all praying upon a falling star b— plssssssss!!!!!!!” she wrote in subsequent tweets. “I’m not mad I’m trending ... Y'all want to laugh? Let’s laugh.”

Diddy shared Quincy Taylor, Christian Casey, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James with his former partner, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in November 2018 at age 47. He also shares daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman and son Justin Dior with Misa Hylton.