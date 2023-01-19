Graham Nash says David Crosby leaves ‘an incredible legacy’ as music world mourns rocker

The music world came together Thursday to mourn singer David Crosby — known for his work with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — after his death at age 81.

Among those paying tribute on social media was Graham Nash, who was part of the folk-rock quartet with Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young. In an Instagram post, Nash shared news of his longtime collaborator’s death and reflected on their decades-long friendship.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” Nash wrote. The guitarist shared a vintage photo of his guitar case next to another that bore Crosby’s name.

Nash continued: “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

The “Better Days” singer concluded his post by sending love to Crosby’s family and “all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Also among those commenting Thursday were Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and singer Rosanne Cash, daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash.

Wilson tweeted a photo of himself and a smiling Crosby and reflected on the singer’s loss.

“I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby,” he wrote. “David was an unbelievable talent — such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends.”

“I can’t begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me,” Cash said in her Twitter post. “I’m grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he’s gone.”

Grammy winner Jason Isbell said on Twitter he was “grateful for the time we had with David Crosby.”

“We’ll miss him a lot,” he wrote.

Also paying tribute on social media were music program “Austin City Limits,” the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, writer Bryan Behar, comedian and podcast host Marc Maron, and actor Vincent D'Onofrio.

Actor Christina Applegate also remembered Crosby and shared how she planned to celebrate his life.

“Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend,” she wrote. “If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you.”

