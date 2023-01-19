Advertisement
Music

Graham Nash says David Crosby leaves ‘an incredible legacy’ as music world mourns rocker

Two men in dark shirts, one with long white hair and a mustache, play guitars and sing into microphones onstage.
David Crosby, right, and Graham Nash perform at the 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 29, 2009.
(Henny Ray Abrams / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

The music world came together Thursday to mourn singer David Crosby — known for his work with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — after his death at age 81.

Among those paying tribute on social media was Graham Nash, who was part of the folk-rock quartet with Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young. In an Instagram post, Nash shared news of his longtime collaborator’s death and reflected on their decades-long friendship.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” Nash wrote. The guitarist shared a vintage photo of his guitar case next to another that bore Crosby’s name.

Advertisement
Santa Ynez, CA, Thursday, February 25, 2021 - David Crosby at home. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Music

David Crosby, whose voice soared with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, dies

David Crosby was a lifelong hippie whose music with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young defined an era.

Nash continued: “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

The “Better Days” singer concluded his post by sending love to Crosby’s family and “all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Also among those commenting Thursday were Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and singer Rosanne Cash, daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash.

Crosby Ignites Stills & Nash at Pacific Amphitheatre

Adoring, nostalgic audiences have let Crosby, Stills & Nash slide by on nights when they sounded as if their ability, enthusiasm and relevance to ‘80s pop were a long time gone.

Wilson tweeted a photo of himself and a smiling Crosby and reflected on the singer’s loss.

“I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby,” he wrote. “David was an unbelievable talent — such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends.”

“I can’t begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me,” Cash said in her Twitter post. “I’m grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he’s gone.”

green room crosby alt

Lifestyle

Learn how to roll a joint like a rock star with L.A. roots

David Crosby is ready to put his name on a line of weed — once federal prohibition is over.

Grammy winner Jason Isbell said on Twitter he was “grateful for the time we had with David Crosby.”

“We’ll miss him a lot,” he wrote.

Also paying tribute on social media were music program “Austin City Limits,” the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, writer Bryan Behar, comedian and podcast host Marc Maron, and actor Vincent D'Onofrio.

Actor Christina Applegate also remembered Crosby and shared how she planned to celebrate his life.

“Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend,” she wrote. “If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you.”

See more tributes to Crosby below.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsObituaries
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement