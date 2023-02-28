Ben Kweller’s son Dorian Zev killed in car crash: ‘No idea how to deal with this ‘

The older of singer Ben Kweller’s two sons was killed Monday night, his parents announced in separate posts on social media. The boy, also a musician, was 16.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made,” the “Wasted & Ready” singer-songwriter wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

The death was confirmed Tuesday by a publicist for the Austin-based musician, 41, who has toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ben Folds and Death Cab for Cutie. Dorian Kweller recorded music under the name Zev and has a handful of songs available on Spotify.

Advertisement

“Oh my god Ben Lizzy I can’t believe this here for you in any way you need love you so much im so sorry,” musician Ben Lee wrote in comments.” Kweller and Lee toured Australia years ago with Ben Folds, calling themselves “The Bens.”

“Omg Ben no words. Heart breaks. Can’t even fathom this. Deepest condolences to you and your family,” musician Pete Yorn wrote.

“I’m so very sorry. This is heartbreaking beyond comprehension. Sending you all love and prayers,” model Lily Aldridge said in the comments.

Music It’s a tough job, but Ben Kweller’s gotta do it Onstage at the Austin City Limits music festival last weekend, singer-songwriter Ben Kweller had a big problem -- one that required an unusual solution.

“Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day,” his father wrote. “A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!!”

Liz Kweller, Ben’s wife and Dorian’s mom, shared more details in a social media post, saying her son was driving home when he swerved to avoid a truck in his lane. The teen was killed on impact, she said, when a tree limb came through the windshield.

“I’m in a state of shock and don’t know what to do or say. These words don’t sound real but we lost Dorian last night in a blink of an eye,” she wrote, adding later, “I’m losing my mind and don’t know when I will ever be OK again. Please send our family as much positive energy. We are living in a nightmare and completely lost right now. I just want my baby boy back.”

The entire family almost died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a New Mexico cabin a decade ago.

Afterward, the performer told Nashville Noise in 2019, “I didn’t want to play music anymore. I didn’t want to leave my family’s side, and for the first time in my life, I was scared. When you almost die, everything changes and all the unimportant s— disappears. Luckily, I kept writing songs and they got me through some really dark places.”

Ben Kweller said Tuesday that Dorian Zev’s first gig was coming up at SXSW in two weeks.

“My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make,” the singer wrote. “My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, [son] Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster.”