Dreamville just announced its 2023 festival lineup and now everybody wants a ticket
Usher, Drake and J. Cole, and Burna Boy are set to headline the 2023 Dreamville Festival, and now everyone wants a ticket to the show.
After this year’s lineup for the North Carolina music festival was announced Tuesday, fans on social media immediately began weighing the pros and cons of buying tickets to see some of their favorite artists for a hefty sum. Dreamville 2023 will take place April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.
Usher will headline the first day of the festival, while Burna Boy, Drake and Cole — who founded Dreamville Records — will headline Day 2.
Tickets to Dreamville have been available since November, but demand skyrocketed Tuesday once people knew what they would be paying for. According to the Dreamville Festival website, ticket prices range from about $250 (general admission) to $1,500 (MVP VIP).
“Watching everyone get Dreamville tickets after I done sold my mommas house to see Beyonce,” tweeted @badgalbreeezy.
“meeting with my bank tomorrow to discuss my loan to afford dreamville tickets,” tweeted @Edwincreech2.
“I need a friend for them tickets for Dreamville fest bc I already would have to pay to get there and hotel,” tweeted @kiara00lopez. “I gotta just take the L.”
Many were especially excited for Drake and Cole’s joint set. The longtime pals and collaborators have joined forces onstage before: The “Rich Flex” artist praised the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker as “genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic” while appearing as a guest on Cole’s 2021 tour.
“drake & j.cole performing on my bday, i needa get flewed out,” tweeted @FREAKlNYOU.
“How am I supposed to work now knowing I’m going to see J. cole and Drake perform ‘In the Morning’ live,” tweeted @killa_ASH.
“I need you to look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself.. ‘when am I ever going to be this young again and see Drake and J. Cole perform ‘Jodeci Freestyle’ together in my life?’” tweeted @regi_nacho. “Buy that ticket. #DreamvilleFest.”
Rounding out the Day 1 lineup are Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Sir, Lute, Omen, Marqus Clae and Victony. Day 2 performers include Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward and Reuben Vincent.
See more reactions to the lineup announcement below.
