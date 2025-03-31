What do you want to know about the Coachella festival?

Festivalgoers pose for photos at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Tell us what you want to know about the event.

Our team of writers, editors and photographers is gearing up to head to the desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 11-13 and April 18-20.

This year‘s headliners are Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, with other big acts including Travis Scott, Charli XCX, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa and Jennie from Blackpink and more.

Our crew consists of veterans who have been covering the festival for decades as well as some first-time Coachella attendees. We’ve chronicled the food, the art, the fashion, the vibes — and, obviously, the music.

We are privileged to have a unique vantage point into one of the world’s biggest music festivals. So we want to know — what do you want to know? And what do you want to see from our live coverage at the festival?

Use the form below to submit your questions. Check back for our answers and live updates from the festival’s first weekend, April 11-13, at latimes.com/coachella.