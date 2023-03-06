Advertisement
Gary Rossington, founding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 71

A man with long hair wearing a black fedora and playing the electric guitar on a stage
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at a 2017 concert in New Jersey.
(Owen Sweeney / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving founding member of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. He was 71.

The band confirmed Rossington’s death Sunday in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. No cause was given.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the statement read.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

