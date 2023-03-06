Gary Rossington, founding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 71

Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving founding member of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. He was 71.

The band confirmed Rossington’s death Sunday in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. No cause was given.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the statement read.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story.