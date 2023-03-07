Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s tour isn’t coming to L.A. But it is coming to California

Good news: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are reuniting for a tour of the United States and Canada.

Bad news: The tour isn’t stopping in Los Angeles.

But it is coming to California! Tickets for the rappers and frequent collaborators’ High School Reunion tour — featuring guest performances from Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama — will be available as early as Tuesday morning.

The concert tour is scheduled to begin in July in Vancouver and end in late August in California. The final three stops on the list are Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (Aug. 25), Concord’s Concord Pavilion (Aug. 26) and Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre (Aug. 27).

According to LiveNation, a presale window for fans with Citi credit cards will be open from Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will become available to the general public starting Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement comes months after Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube released their joint studio album, “Mount Westmore,” and about a week after Khalifa dropped his latest studio album, “Star Power.”

Snoop also collaborated with BTS and Benny Blanco on the hit single “Bad Decisions” and released five more albums in 2022 — the same year he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Khalifa also released several other albums last year.

Last week, Snoop and Khalifa — who have worked on various projects and toured together in the past — put out their latest collaboration, a single titled “Don’t Text Don’t Call.”