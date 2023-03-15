Advertisement
Jim Gordon, famed session drummer convicted of murdering his mother, dies at 77

Rock musicians in a room
Carl Radle, from left, Bobby Keys, George Harrison, Delaney Bramlett, Bonnie Bramlett, Jim Gordon and Eric Clapton (seated) in England in 1969.
(Watford / Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
By Mikael WoodPop Music Critic 
Jim Gordon, the prolific session drummer and convicted murderer who played with some of rock’s most famed artists — including the Beach Boys, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, whose classic “Layla” he’s credited with co-writing — before he was sentenced to prison for killing his mother, died Monday at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. He was 77.

His death was confirmed by a publicist, Bob Merlis, who said Gordon died of natural causes “after a long incarceration and lifelong battle with mental illness.”

A Los Angeles native, Gordon was a member of the so-called Wrecking Crew of studio musicians who shaped the sound of countless pop hits in the 1960s and ’70s; later he played in Clapton’s Derek and the Dominos and as part of Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen band. In 1983, Gordon killed his mother, a crime he described to the Washington Post as “kind of like a dream”; he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia.

This story is developing.

