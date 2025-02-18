Rick Buckler, former drummer for British rock trio the Jam, dies at 69

Rick Buckler, the English drummer who helped propel rock band the Jam to fame in the late 1970s, has died.

Midnight Mango, Buckler’s booking agency, confirmed Tuesday on social media that the musician died Monday evening in his hometown of Woking, Surrey, in southeast England. He died after a short illness with his family by his side. He was 69.

“Rick was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a devoted friend to many, who will be greatly missed,” the agency’s statement said. “His family have asked for privacy and respect during this time.”

The drummer died just weeks after his agency announced he would take a break from spoken-word commitments due to “ongoing health issues.” According to a January statement, Buckler had been advised to “rest, repair and build his physical strength in order to deal with touring up and down the UK.” Additional details about Buckler’s condition were not revealed at the time.

Buckler, who also pursued writing and furniture design and restoration, was best known among music fans for his time with the Jam. The rock trio formed in 1972 and featured Buckler, guitarist and singer Paul Weller and bassist Bruce Foxton. The group gained fame for hits including “Town Called Malice” and “That’s Entertainment” and for its debut album, “In the City,” which The Times dubbed in 1993 “an absolutely galvanic celebration of British teen rebellion.”

Before its breakup in 1982, the Jam released a total of six albums, including its final “The Gift,” and topped U.K. charts on several occasions. It was also the subject of the 2015 TV documentary “The Jam: About the Young Idea.”

More than 40 years since the Jam’s disbanding, singer Weller said Tuesday that the trio’s legacy remains.

“We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time,” Weller posted Tuesday with a photo of Buckler. “My deepest sympathy to all family and friends.”

Weller and Foxton reflected on their time with Buckler in a series of posts shared via the former’s X account. The thread featured black-and-white photos from the Jam’s heyday. “Shocked and saddened” by Buckler’s death, Weller thought back to rehearsals in his bedroom and “all the pubs and clubs we played as kids, to eventually making a record.”

“What a journey!” Weller wrote.

Foxton, “devastated” by Buckler’s death, said his ex-bandmate “was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shaped our songs.”

The bassist added: “I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.”

After his days with the Jam, Buckler continued connecting with fans through a variety of Q&A sessions and other public speaking opportunities, his agency said. He also channeled his experiences with the Jam for the book “The Jam 1982,” which he co-wrote with Zoe Howe. While promoting the book in 2022, Buckler acknowledged to rock podcast the Strange Brew that “none of us were really outstanding musicians in a lot of ways.”

“But I think we were trying to be as inventive as we possibly could, so that we worked well together as a band,” he said at the time. “And that’s what bands are about; it’s not individuals, it’s actually working together, which makes that sound which makes it work.”

He added: “You can put the same cake together with different ingredients, and it isn’t the same cake. You can try anything else, but that’s what makes a great band really.”

Prior to Buckler’s break from live events, his agency said he was “really excited to bring his updated ‘in conversation’ show to life in so many new venues” and to perform for new and longtime fans alike.

“Rick looks forward to seeing you all down the road,” Midnight Mango said in January.