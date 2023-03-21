3 Doors Down heading to Costa Mesa this summer for anniversary tour

The pop-rockers of 3 Doors Down are heading down the hall across the U.S. to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary and their sophomore album, “Away From the Sun.”

The “Kryptonite” hitmakers on Monday announced the Away From the Sun Anniversary tour, which will stop in California this summer after launching June 14 at the Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Md.

They’ll play all of the songs from their 2000 album, including “Here Without You” and the Grammy-nominated “When I’m Gone,” throughout the performances, as well as their biggest hits, according to concert promoter Live Nation. Artist presale and VIP packages are available beginning Tuesday, and general on-sale for the tour begins Friday.

The band stops in Wheatland, Calif., to play the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento on July 13. Then it‘ll continue south for a July 15 concert at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa as part of the annual Orange County Fair. From there, the rockers head to Las Vegas for a July 16 show at the Pearl Theater, hitting amphitheaters in major markets until they wrap the tour in Sugar Land, Texas, on Sept. 23. (Here’s the complete list of dates and locations.)

The Mississippi-bred act will be joined by special guest Candlebox. The tour is the band’s last U.S. outing to promote its anniversary and will coincide with the release of its “final farewell studio album” being released later this year by Round Hill Records, Live Nation said.

Seattle’s Candlebox will also join 3 Doors Down for its annual benefit concert aiding the Better Life Foundation this fall at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C., on Oct. 21. The foundation, which helps veterans, children, women and humanitarian relief efforts, has reportedly donated more than $3 million to their causes over the years.

“‘Away From The Sun’ has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” lead 3 Doors Down vocalist Brad Arnold, 44, said in a statement. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.

“The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager,” Arnold said.