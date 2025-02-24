Advertisement
Wu-Tang Clan announces final North American tour

RZA performs onstage while wearing a hoodie with the sleeves cut off
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By August BrownStaff Writer 

Wu-Tang is for the children, but as a touring act, it’s soon to be for the history books.

The era-defining New York rap group announced its final North American tour on Monday. The tour will kick off June 6 in Baltimore and wrap up July 18 in Philadelphia.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” founder RZA said in a statement. “Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

Wu-Tang Clan — the collective of artists that includes RZA, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — have an unmatched lore in hip-hop history, charging their noirish tales of Staten Island with brilliant sampling and imagery drawn from kung fu and samurai movies and comic-book mystique. 1993’s sprawling “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” is regularly cited among the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

This tour is reported to include all surviving Wu-Tang Clan members and ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, in the lineup — a contrast to past runs that often didn’t include the full crew. The group wrapped up a Las Vegas residency last year, a first for a hip-hop act, and RZA spent recent years making documentaries, books and scripted series to secure the group’s legacy. It’s unclear if the group plans to continue recording music or if this is just the end of regular touring.

The tour will hit the Crypto.com Arena on June 22, along with California stops in Ontario, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento.

