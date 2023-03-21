Advertisement
Music

Twice’s Chaeyoung will ‘pay absolute attention’ to outfits after controversial shirts

Nine young women wearing black outfits stand and pose in front of a blue backdrop.
Twice member Chaeyoung, third from right, has apologized for wearing a shirt featuring Nazi imagery.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

K-pop star Chaeyoung is owning up to her recent outfit choices, including one that featured Nazi imagery.

The Twice rapper shared a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday apologizing for a photo she posted, then deleted, of herself wearing a T-shirt with a swastika.

In the original photo, Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, wore a top printed with an image of Sid Vicious. The Sex Pistols bassist was pictured wearing a swastika-emblazoned shirt.

Members of group TWICE

Music

K-pop act Twice draws swarms of fans during pop-up appearance on Melrose

The line to see the nine-member female group stretched several residential blocks — a clear sign that K-pop, now entering its third wave of American popularity, has new stadium-sized heroes

Advertisement

“I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post,” she wrote. “I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore.”

The deleted post was quickly met with backlash online, with some users condemning the outfit choice.

“Even if chaeyoung apologized how do u not know the significance of the swastika,” one Twitter user wrote Tuesday, referring to the ancient symbol that was co-opted last century by the Nazi Party — and, later, neo-Nazis — and became an emblem of antisemitism and hatred.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Fans of one of the most famous Trot performers, Lim Young Woong, gather at the Dolby Theater to see Woong in concert on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

K-Pop isn’t the only hot ticket in Koreatown — how ‘trot’ is captivating immigrants

For many Korean immigrants, trot songs tug at the feelings they often suppress as they go about their daily routines in their adopted country.

“There’s literally no way in 2023 you don’t [know] what a swastika looks like,” a second user said.

Chaeyoung’s statement continued: “I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.”

The image and apology come just days after eagle-eyed folks on Reddit noticed that the rapper wore a cropped shirt emblazoned with a QAnon logo and phrase during a performance Saturday.

Seven men in dark suits posing against a yellow background

Music

Everything you need to know about the heavyweight feud that’s roiling K-pop

A possible hostile takeover of one K-pop megacorp by another could have ramifications for the global music industry.

“If you’re going to ramp up promotions in the US, get the US label to CHECK HOW YOU’RE STYLING IDOLS. Not styling anyone in neo nazi conspiracy cult merch would be a great start,” a Twitter user wrote Saturday.

The musician’s Tuesday statement did not explicitly address the QAnon crop top.

A mix of “disappointed” and supportive fans filled the comments section on Chaeyoung’s Instagram post. Some users lauded the star for apologizing and others said she should “inform” herself about the history of the symbol.

Chaeyoung is one of the nine members who comprise Twice. Also in the K-pop group are Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo, Tzuyu, Sana, Dahyun, Nayeon and Mina.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement