Twice’s Chaeyoung will ‘pay absolute attention’ to outfits after controversial shirts

Twice member Chaeyoung, third from right, has apologized for wearing a shirt featuring Nazi imagery.

K-pop star Chaeyoung is owning up to her recent outfit choices, including one that featured Nazi imagery.

The Twice rapper shared a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday apologizing for a photo she posted, then deleted, of herself wearing a T-shirt with a swastika.

In the original photo, Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, wore a top printed with an image of Sid Vicious. The Sex Pistols bassist was pictured wearing a swastika-emblazoned shirt.

“I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post,” she wrote. “I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore.”

The deleted post was quickly met with backlash online, with some users condemning the outfit choice.

“Even if chaeyoung apologized how do u not know the significance of the swastika,” one Twitter user wrote Tuesday, referring to the ancient symbol that was co-opted last century by the Nazi Party — and, later, neo-Nazis — and became an emblem of antisemitism and hatred.

“There’s literally no way in 2023 you don’t [know] what a swastika looks like,” a second user said.

Chaeyoung’s statement continued: “I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.”

The image and apology come just days after eagle-eyed folks on Reddit noticed that the rapper wore a cropped shirt emblazoned with a QAnon logo and phrase during a performance Saturday.

“If you’re going to ramp up promotions in the US, get the US label to CHECK HOW YOU’RE STYLING IDOLS. Not styling anyone in neo nazi conspiracy cult merch would be a great start,” a Twitter user wrote Saturday.

The musician’s Tuesday statement did not explicitly address the QAnon crop top.

A mix of “disappointed” and supportive fans filled the comments section on Chaeyoung’s Instagram post. Some users lauded the star for apologizing and others said she should “inform” herself about the history of the symbol.

Chaeyoung is one of the nine members who comprise Twice. Also in the K-pop group are Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo, Tzuyu, Sana, Dahyun, Nayeon and Mina.