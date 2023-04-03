Advertisement
Music

Feist says ‘songs weren’t safe’ when touring with Arcade Fire: ‘I couldn’t continue’

A woman in a hat and red dress plays a guitar on an outdoor stage
Leslie Feist exited Arcade Fire’s tour last year amid sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler.
(Dave Martin / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Leslie Feist has opened up about her decision to exit Arcade Fire‘s 2022 European tour, months after frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct.

“I was having an out-of-body experience,” the singer, known as Feist, told the Irish Times in an interview published Saturday.

When Arcade Fire kicked off its tour in Dublin last year, the “Mushaboom” and “1234” hitmaker was the opening act. She told the Irish Times that she hoped to showcase new music and “workshop how to play these songs in a bigger context.”

Feist performs

Music

Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler

After opening one show for the band in Dublin, Feist wrote on Instagram, ‘I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.’

Advertisement

When it came time to tour with the Canadian indie band, Feist learned of allegations against Butler, first reported by Pitchfork. She said she wanted to just “duck my head and get through this.”

But it seems performing amid the band’s controversy had taken a toll: “I was out of body. My body was just doing the songs.”

She continued: “My presence is here. Here is what I’m saying. Here is what I am doing. It was sort of this crime-scene wand. You put a wand up and you can see the fingerprints.”

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15, 2022: Arcade Fire performs on the Mojave stage on the first day of the Coachella Music Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler accused of sexual misconduct

Four women have raised sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler, according to a report. The Arcade Fire frontman contends that the encounters were ‘consensual.’

She announced her exit from the tour on Instagram after two shows. She told the Irish Times that she “can’t avoid my responsibility here.” She also said that performing amid Butler’s allegations made her feel that “in the context that they were in, the songs weren’t safe.”

“And neither was I ... it was deeply difficult,” she said, later adding, “I couldn’t continue.”

In her announcement shared on Sept. 1, Feist expressed support for the people who came forward about their alleged experiences with Butler and wished for “healing to those involved.”

A man with platinum blonde hair singing into a microphone and holding a guitar

Music

‘Business as usual’: Back in concert, Arcade Fire sidesteps allegations against Butler

Days after Arcade Fire’s Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct and assault, the indie-rock band’s European tour kicked off Tuesday in Dublin.

Weeks later, Beck, who was supposed to open for the Arcade Fire tour’s North American leg, dropped out.

Speaking to the Irish Times weeks before releasing her album “Multitudes” on April 14, Feist said she felt her decision helped open up conversations about #MeToo and the music industry.

“I was having parents come up to me with teenagers on the street saying that [by quitting the tour] ‘You helped us start a conversation in our house that we wouldn’t have had a way to begin,’” she recalled about a visit to Canada. “But if it can start a discourse — then I’m one drop in the ocean of that discourse.”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement