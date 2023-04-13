Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead the 2023 Academy of Country Music Award nominations

Hardy, left, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are among the top nominees at this year’s ACM Awards.

Singer-songwriters Hardy and Lainey Wilson led the nominees Thursday for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Hardy scored the most nominations with seven, followed closely by Wilson with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell were tied for third place with five.

Hardy is up for song (“Wait in the Truck”) and artist-songwriter of the year, while Wilson is nominated for album (“Bell Bottom Country”) and female artist of the year. Together, the musicians share three nominations for their hit collab, “Wait in the Truck.”

Nominated for the top prize, entertainer of the year, are Brown, Combs, Lambert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

It’s also worth noting that Lambert now boasts more career nominations for female artist of the year than any other musician, breaking the record previously set by Reba McEntire.

The 58th ACM Awards will be hosted by country titans Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The show will be available to stream May 11 at 5 p.m. Pacific on Amazon Prime Video. See the full list of main-award nominations below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Jon Pardi

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix),” Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson