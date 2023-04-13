Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead the 2023 Academy of Country Music Award nominations
Singer-songwriters Hardy and Lainey Wilson led the nominees Thursday for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.
Hardy scored the most nominations with seven, followed closely by Wilson with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell were tied for third place with five.
Hardy is up for song (“Wait in the Truck”) and artist-songwriter of the year, while Wilson is nominated for album (“Bell Bottom Country”) and female artist of the year. Together, the musicians share three nominations for their hit collab, “Wait in the Truck.”
Nominated for the top prize, entertainer of the year, are Brown, Combs, Lambert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.
It’s also worth noting that Lambert now boasts more career nominations for female artist of the year than any other musician, breaking the record previously set by Reba McEntire.
The 58th ACM Awards will be hosted by country titans Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The show will be available to stream May 11 at 5 p.m. Pacific on Amazon Prime Video. See the full list of main-award nominations below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
Ernest
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde
“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs
“Mr. Saturday Night,” Jon Pardi
“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Visual Media of the Year
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix),” Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
