Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton team up for the first time to host ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music has tapped two titans of the genre, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, to host this year’s ACM Awards.

The superstar duo will join forces for the first time during the ceremony, which will take place May 11 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, the academy confirmed Wednesday. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said Wednesday in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks added.

In addition to hosting the program, Parton is set to premiere the lead single of her forthcoming album, “Rock Star,” during the event. Inspired by her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the musician’s first rock album is scheduled to arrive later this year and will feature collaborations with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney and more.

Last year, Parton co-hosted the ACM Awards with fellow country singers Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. This will mark Brooks’ awards-show hosting debut.

In November, the “Friends in Low Places” artist announced that his Las Vegas residency, “Plus One,” will launch at Caesars Palace later this year. The residency announcement came less than two months after Brooks wrapped a massive, four-year tour of the United States, Canada and Ireland.