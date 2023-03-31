Will fans see more Miranda Lambert on ‘Yellowstone’? There’s a role she wants to play

Miranda Lambert has her eye on one particular “Yellowstone” role.

Will Miranda Lambert be the next country star to get mixed up with the Dutton family?

Lambert has technically already appeared in the hit neo-western drama “Yellowstone,” on one of the posters pinned up in the cowboys’ bunkhouse. Now the Grammy-winning singer has revealed she’s game to take on a more demanding role — with one caveat.

“I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favorite thing,” Lambert told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I’ve done one thing and it was probably the one. I’m not saying I won’t ever do it again.

“But if I can play myself...,” she continued, “that’s a little bit easier on me.”

The “one thing” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer did came in 2012: In her acting debut, she played the victim of a reality TV producer on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

When asked about the poster hanging in the bunkhouse, she joked, “I was like, 19 in that picture!”

Lambert shared that she was in Texas with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan in February. Both were honored with a Texas Medal of Arts award, Lambert for her contributions as a singer-songwriter and Sheridan for his contributions as a screenwriter and producer.

That’s when Lambert dropped the hint to Sheridan that she was interested in being featured in the series as herself, beyond her bunkhouse-wall cameo.

“So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle. ... I was pushing my songs for the show,” she said. “I was like, ‘I have some tunes, man, here they are!’”

If Lambert did land a role on “Yellowstone,” she would be joining several other country stars who have appeared in the series.

“Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson portrayed Abby on Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” and country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both appeared in a “Yellowstone” Season 4 flashback. Then they starred in the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883” as James and Margaret Dutton.

The flow of musical talent isn’t going only one way, however. “Yellowstone” series regular Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, a fan-favorite cowboy and heir to the Yellowstone ranch, signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2022 and released his debut country single, “No Horse to Ride,” later that year.