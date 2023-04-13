Queen of love songs Celine Dion teaches you how to ‘Love Again’ with new music

Her music will go on!

Superstar and queen of love songs Celine Dion on Thursday released her latest song — her first new music since releasing her “Courage” album in 2019 and since she revealed in December that she has been struggling with stiff-person syndrome.

“Love Again” — a sweet piano ballad about overcoming the grief of losing a loved one — was written by Dan Wilson and Arista Records artist Rosie. It is the title track from the soundtrack of the upcoming Screen Gems romantic comedy of the same name. “Love Again” is being released by Sony Pictures Entertainment and also stars Dion, who’s providing hits from her massive catalog for the film, too.

“NEW TRACK ALERT! Available now, ‘Love Again,’ the title track from the motion picture,” the team behind the “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” hit maker said Thursday on her Instagram account.

The 55-year-old, who has indefinitely been associated with the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” will be singing five new songs created for the film and its 14-track soundtrack album, which features six of Dion’s past hits, according to Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Columbia Records.

The soundtrack will be released May 5 ahead of the film’s May 12 theatrical opening.

Sam Heughan and Celine Dion appear together in the film “Love Again.” (Sony Pictures)

The French Canadian singer teased the song Thursday after months of building anticipation for the upcoming rom-com. “Love Again” stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a grieving widow and Sam Heughan as the unwitting recipient of the text messages she’s been sending to her late husband’s cellphone number. Dion, in her first acting role since 2014’s “Muppets Most Wanted,” plays a version of herself in the Jim Strouse-directed film. (Singer Nick Jonas, who is Chopra Jonas’ husband, also appears in it.) “Love Again’s” lyric video features text-message style missives spliced with scenes from the film.

Dion is no stranger to grief herself. The entertainer has been mourning the loss of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil since he died in 2016 after a cancer battle. Her brother Daniel Dion died two days later.

In December, the five-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer postponed several spring concerts and canceled all her summer performances upon revealing that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

Stiff-person syndrome prevents her from singing the way she’s used to, she said, and has been the root of her frequent muscle spasms, resulting in several delays during her Courage World Tour.

Dion has posted little to no personal updates about the condition on her account since then.