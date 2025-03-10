Celine Dion warns fans about ‘fake and not approved’ AI-generated music credited to her

Celine Dion hasn’t produced new music since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, her team warns fans as AI-generated “fake” songs circulate online.

Celine Dion’s team has a warning for her fans: That is not new Celine Dion music you might be listening to.

Yup, this is another “Curse you, AI!” moment, because the tunes are the product of artificial intelligence, according to the singer’s team.

“It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers,” read a Friday post on Dion’s social media.

“Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Team Celine provided no additional information on the fake music, including any fake titles.

Dion has not released new music since the album “Courage,” which came out in 2019 and was followed by a tour that ran from September 2019 until the COVID-19 pandemic forced rescheduling of some European dates and the tour’s North American leg. The balance of the tour was rescheduled, postponed again and finally canceled entirely in May 2023.

The French-Canadian songstress revealed in late 2022 that, after suffering symptoms for about 17 years, she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a neurological condition that greatly affects the voice. Last year’s documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” chronicled her struggles with the rare disease, which stiffens a person’s muscles, causing pain and spasms.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” Dion said in announcing that the tour was toast. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Since then, fans have seen her present Taylor Swift with her album of the year Grammy in February 2024 and, in a much greater effort, sing “L’Hymne à l’amour” while perched on the Eiffel Tower to cap the spectacular opening ceremony for last summer’s Paris Olympics.