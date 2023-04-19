Aaron Carter’s cause of death was revealed, but his loved ones still want ‘closure’

Aaron Carter’s loved ones and former representatives are reportedly questioning his cause of death.

Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin and his representatives have questions for the Los Angeles County medical examiner, a day after that office determined that the singer drowned at his Lancaster home in November.

In a statement shared Wednesday with The Times, his former publicists Holly Davidson and Kelly K responded to the coroner’s report, which deemed Carter’s death an accident.

“We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest. However, we know two people were at his house leading up to his death and are puzzled why those two haven’t been properly identified and/or investigated,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Carter died on Nov. 5 at age 34. According to the coroner’s report, Carter’s housekeeper found the singer unresponsive in his bathtub. She called 911 and performed CPR. Carter was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived at his home.

The report said officials found “air canisters on the bed and in the bathroom” and “multiple bottles of prescription medication” in an unlocked safe in the bathroom. “Effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam” — also known as compressed gas and Xanax, respectively — factored into the singer’s death.

The publicists’ joint statement did not name the two people who allegedly were at Carter’s home, but it echoed sentiments previously expressed by the singer’s mother, Jane Carter.

Last month Jane Carter, who goes by Jane Schneck on Facebook, posted images of her son’s death scene in an effort to get authorities to investigate her son’s death as a possible homicide. A month before that, Jane Carter wrote that she hopes “the people who were involved in his addiction will be held accountable.”

She has not yet publicly addressed the coroner’s report on social media.

Martin, the mother of Carter’s 1-year-old child, also expressed doubt about the coroner’s report. According to TMZ, Martin said the autopsy results were “not closure” for her.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?,” she told the website on Tuesday. The report said the singer’s sweatshirt, beanie, pants and socks were on the floor near the bathtub.

She continued: “I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

On Tuesday, Martin remembered her ex-fiancé in an Instagram video. She shared clips of her and the singer kissing, embracing their child and going shopping.

“Accepting your [sic] gone,” she captioned the post.