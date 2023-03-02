Aaron Carter’s mom posts ‘awful photos’ from death scene, pushes for homicide inquiry

The mother of late singer Aaron Carter shared “awful photos” from what she claims was the death scene at her son’s Lancaster, home.

Jane Carter, who goes by Jane Schneck on Facebook, posted the images on her page Wednesday in an effort to get authorities to investigate the “I Want Candy” singer’s November death as a possible homicide.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote on Facebook. “I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose.”

However, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner has not yet determined the musician’s official cause of death. The agency has deferred it pending additional investigation, according to online records. The Los Angeles Times reported in November that the agency performed an autopsy but deferred declaring a cause of death pending chemical tests.

Advertisement

Music Aaron Carter’s mother reveals where his ashes eventually will be scattered The family of late musician Aaron Carter plans to spread his remains in Florida with those of his late sister Leslie, who died in 2012.

The 34-year-old former child star was found dead in his bathtub, two law enforcement sources told The Times in November.

Representatives for the coroner and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” Carter’s mother alleged in her post.

The images she posted, which she said were not taken by police, showed what appeared to be the inside of Carter’s bathroom. One photo showed a bathtub filled with green-tinged water. Others showed a toilet and clothes strewn on a stained tile floor, as well as soiled rags, towels and garments.

“Look at the photos They were not taken by the police But they allowed people to go in and out,” she alleged. “although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable”

“A proper investigation was not done,” she said in a separate post, imploring legal commentator and TV journalist Nancy Grace to “help with our investigation.” She also cast doubt on the housekeeper who reportedly found Carter’s body and said that she is “totally supported” by family friends who knew she had to post “the awful photos.”

“It’s because we are not and have not been taken seriously by Law Enforcement in especially Lancaster Ca,” she continued. “They allowed everyone to tromp through what should have been at least an investigation Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues they just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to address This won’t work for me or Melanie or anyone who truly loved him”

“We want answers We want justice There are people who must be held accountable,” she wrote.

In January, Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, told TMZ that the coroner ruled out drowning because they didn’t find water in the musician’s lungs, despite the discovery of his body in the tub.

She and his mother, who at various times were estranged from the “House of Carters” star, told the site at the time that they were still awaiting toxicology test results and that they wanted law enforcement to investigate an alleged drug deal the night of his death. Martin said she found text messages on Carter’s phone from an unidentified person telling him that he owed $800 for an unknown substance. Carter reportedly told the person that he didn’t need the substance anymore, but the person responded saying it didn’t matter and that he still owed money.

The former child star, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, became a pop sensation at 9 years old and had been to rehab five times. Carter said that he spent a decade addicted to huffing, or inhaling, computer duster spray to get high but had to stop because he suffered physical damage from the habit. He said he took a drug to prevent seizures caused by the huffing habit. Less than a year before his death, he appeared on the “Wild Ride” podcast and declared himself “California sober,” meaning he only used marijuana products.