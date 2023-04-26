Advertisement
Music

George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Dave Matthews join all-star Willie Nelson 90 lineup

Willie Nelson plays acoustic guitar.
Willie Nelson turns 90 on Saturday; he and his famed acoustic guitar Trigger will celebrate at the Hollywood Bowl.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Craig MarksMusic Editor 
Share

Willie Nelson is going to have plenty of help blowing out the candles for his 90th birthday this weekend in L.A.

Dave Matthews, Kris Kristofferson (a young’un at 86), George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson and Stephen Stills are among the artists who have been added to Saturday and Sunday’s Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

They join a genre-spanning lineup that includes Beck, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, the Chicks, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, Bob Weir, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Norah Jones, Allison Russell, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, the Avett Brothers, Rosanne Cash and Orville Peck.

Advertisement

Nelson and two of his sons — Micah, a.k.a. Particle Kid, and Lukas — will also perform.

Pasadena, CA - July 09: Willie Nelson performs during the Palomino festival at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Pasadena, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Music

At 89 (!), Willie Nelson is still a musical marvel at Palomino Festival

Nelson played a free-ranging, dexterous set at the new alt-country fest, before joining headliner Kacey Musgraves for a singalong “On the Road Again.”

Nelson turns 90 on April 29.

The Hollywood Bowl concerts are part of a dizzyingly active 2023 for the country music icon. In March, he released his 73rd studio album, “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard.” He is a first-time nominee this year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And he’ll be on the road through October, much of it as headliner of his own traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

Two-day tickets for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 are still available.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Craig Marks

Craig Marks is the Los Angeles Times music editor. He has previously served as the top editor of Spin, Blender and Billboard magazines. He is the co-author of the oral history “I Want My MTV: An Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement