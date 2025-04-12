Coachella livestream: How to watch Green Day, Charli XCX, Travis Scott and more
Coachella’s YouTube livestream is back this year, capturing the magic of the fest for everyone back home. Day 2 promises to feature some of this year’s biggest performances, including Charli XCX, Green Day and Travis Scott on the Main Stage, Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil and the Misfits at the Outdoor Theatre, and Weezer and Yo Gabba Gabba! at the Mojave.
And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android, where you can set reminders for sets and see some of the most-talked about moments from Day 1.
Here’s who you can watch on Saturday’s livestream feeds:
Main Stage
4 p.m. Jimmy Eat World; 5:25 p.m. T-Pain; 7:15 p.m. Charli XCX; 9:05 p.m. Green Day; 11:40 p.m. Travis Scott
Outdoor Theatre
4 p.m. Tink; 5:05 p.m. Japanese Breakfast; 6:25 p.m. Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic; 8:15 p.m. Clairo; 9:45 p.m. Above & Beyond; 11:20 p.m. the Original Misfits
Sahara
4:10 p.m. Alok; 5:25 p.m. Disco Lines; 6:30 p.m. Talón; 6:45 p.m. Shoreline Mafia; 7:35 p.m. Salute; 8:35 p.m. Enhypen; 9:50 p.m. Mau P; 11:30 p.m. Keinemusik
Mojave
4 p.m. Weezer; 4:55 p.m. Yo Gabba Gabba!; 5:55 p.m. Sam Fender; 7:15 p.m. Ivan Cornejo; 8:25 p.m. Hanumankind; 9:45 p.m. horsegiirL; 11 p.m. the Dare; 11:55 p.m. Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute
Gobi
4:05 p.m. Glass Beams; 5:15 p.m. Viagra Boys; 6:05 p.m. Medium Build; 6:30 p.m. 2hollis; 8:20 p.m. Darkside; 9:40 p.m. Beth Gibbons; 11 p.m. Rawayana
Sonora
4 p.m. Judeline; 5 p.m. Underscores; 5:45 p.m. Prison Affair; 6:10 p.m. Blonde Redhead; 7:10 p.m. Together Pangea; 8:30 p.m. VTSS; 9:50 p.m. El Malilla
Note that there have been livestream delays in past years, so don’t worry if your favorite artist is a few minutes late.
