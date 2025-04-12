Coachella livestream: How to watch Green Day, Charli XCX, Travis Scott and more

Green Day headlines the second day of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.

Coachella’s YouTube livestream is back this year, capturing the magic of the fest for everyone back home. Day 2 promises to feature some of this year’s biggest performances, including Charli XCX, Green Day and Travis Scott on the Main Stage, Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil and the Misfits at the Outdoor Theatre, and Weezer and Yo Gabba Gabba! at the Mojave.

And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android, where you can set reminders for sets and see some of the most-talked about moments from Day 1.

Here’s who you can watch on Saturday’s livestream feeds:

Main Stage

4 p.m. Jimmy Eat World; 5:25 p.m. T-Pain; 7:15 p.m. Charli XCX; 9:05 p.m. Green Day; 11:40 p.m. Travis Scott

Advertisement

Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. Tink; 5:05 p.m. Japanese Breakfast; 6:25 p.m. Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic; 8:15 p.m. Clairo; 9:45 p.m. Above & Beyond; 11:20 p.m. the Original Misfits

Sahara

4:10 p.m. Alok; 5:25 p.m. Disco Lines; 6:30 p.m. Talón; 6:45 p.m. Shoreline Mafia; 7:35 p.m. Salute; 8:35 p.m. Enhypen; 9:50 p.m. Mau P; 11:30 p.m. Keinemusik

Mojave

4 p.m. Weezer; 4:55 p.m. Yo Gabba Gabba!; 5:55 p.m. Sam Fender; 7:15 p.m. Ivan Cornejo; 8:25 p.m. Hanumankind; 9:45 p.m. horsegiirL; 11 p.m. the Dare; 11:55 p.m. Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute

Advertisement

Gobi

4:05 p.m. Glass Beams; 5:15 p.m. Viagra Boys; 6:05 p.m. Medium Build; 6:30 p.m. 2hollis; 8:20 p.m. Darkside; 9:40 p.m. Beth Gibbons; 11 p.m. Rawayana

Sonora

4 p.m. Judeline; 5 p.m. Underscores; 5:45 p.m. Prison Affair; 6:10 p.m. Blonde Redhead; 7:10 p.m. Together Pangea; 8:30 p.m. VTSS; 9:50 p.m. El Malilla

Note that there have been livestream delays in past years, so don’t worry if your favorite artist is a few minutes late.