Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro died of ‘combined effects of fentanyl and heroin,’ coroner determines

A black and white photo of D.H. Peligro in a white tank top smiling behind a drum kit
D.H. Peligro, drummer of the Dead Kennedys, died in October 2022 at age 63.
(Dead Kennedys)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Drummer D.H. Peligro died in October due to effects of fentanyl and heroin, the Los Angeles medical examiner determined Tuesday.

Peligro, who was a member of the San Francisco-based rock group Dead Kennedys, died in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2022. The musician — born Darren Henley — was 63.

His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner database.

In October, the Dead Kennedys announced Peligro’s death on Instagram. According to the post, “police on the scene stated he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.” In the days following his death, Dead Kennedys remembered the drummer as “our hero.”

“I am heartbroken,” Peligro’s band mate Raymond “East Bay Ray” Pepperell wrote on Instagram.

Peligro joined the rock band as a drummer in 1981, the same year it released the eight-song EP “In God We Trust, Inc.” A year later the drummer also played on the band’s 1982 release “Plastic Surgery Disasters.” He also went on to play on 1985’s “Frankenchrist” and 1986’s “Bedtime for Democracy.”

He also played the drums for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 following drummer Jack Irons’ exit. On social media, Chili Peppers bassist Flea paid tribute to his late collaborator on Instagram.

“I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second,” he wrote in his caption. “The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind.”

Flea added that Peligro was the “truest rocker” and will “live forever in our hearts.”

Peligro released three solo records from 1995 to 2004. He also penned the 2013 memoir, “Dreadnaught: King of Afropunk.”

The Dead Kennedys held a celebration of life for Peligro in February. Attendees included Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L., the Offspring’s Dexter Holland and Dead Kennedy’s Pepperell and Geoffrey “Klaus Flouride” Lyall.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

