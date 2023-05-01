Aerosmith is saying farewell with Peace Out tour, which hits L.A. in December

The wry, theatrical rockers of Aerosmith are embarking on their final tour — without founding member Joey Kramer.

“PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It’s time for one last go!” the iconic rock band announced Monday, sharing details for the Peace Out farewell tour that will walk this way to California this winter.

The band’s faux “breaking news” reveal came Monday by way of an apocalyptic video announcement featuring comedian Bill Burr, musicians Slash, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, Ringo Starr and actor Terry Crews expressing their disbelief over the group’s final outing.

“It’s true, all I can say is, ‘Peace Out,’” frontman Steven Tyler quipped in the video. “And if you think we’re joking, dream on.”

Advertisement

The Black Crowes will join Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton on the 40-date North American arena tour, which begins in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and wraps on Jan. 26 in Montreal, Quebec. However, their estranged drummer, who took a leave of absence in 2022, will still not be joining them on the road.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said in a Monday statement.

The “Dream On” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” hitmakers will play three shows in California in December, beginning with a Dec. 1 show in San Francisco, a Dec. 4 show in San Jose and a Dec. 7 show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

From there, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will go to Arizona then back to the East Coast to perform a special hometown show in Boston on New Year’s Eve. They’ll also play Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

“Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” tour producer Live Nation added in a statement. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

In a joint statement, the band insisted, “it’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” and promised fans “the best show of our lives.”

The outfit has had one of the most impressive comeback stories in rock history. Aerosmith had a sensational early run of hits including “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” in the ’70s. But the group virtually disappeared as a pop-rock force in the early ’80s due to declining sales and excessive alcohol and drug use.

But their longevity has been striking: The band cleaned up its act and crossed over in a fashion with a feature on rap group Run-D.M.C.’s remake of “Walk This Way” in 1986, signaling a return to the top and the beginnings of the subgenre rap-rock. Aerosmith continued endearing themselves to a new generation of fans with the hits “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Love in an Elevator” and the band’s first No. 1, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from the 1998 film “Armageddon.”

In 2019, the four-time Grammy Award-winning band launched its Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas featuring a 90-minute setlist. However, in December, the rockers canceled the remainder of their extended dates because Tyler was “feeling unwell and unable to perform,” ultimately needing “more time to rest” on doctor’s orders. But the ailing 75-year-old frontman, whose illness was undisclosed, seemed to bounce back for Monday’s announcement.

The rocker is also currently embroiled in a legal dispute with a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her as a teen in the 1970s. He has denied the claims.

Aerosmith’s Peace Out 2023 tour dates:

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre