Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt: Rousing L.A. Phil concert inspires merch

T-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by last week’s much-discussed L.A. Philharmonic concert are now available for purchase online.

Comedic Instagram account Overheard LA on Thursday launched new merchandise winking at Friday’s performance, which made headlines after multiple attendees reported hearing a woman orgasm during the second movement of Tchaikovsky‘s Fifth Symphony.

Other concertgoers have disputed the orgasm theory, speculating that the audience member who made the sound might have fallen asleep and/or experienced something related to a medical condition.

The Overheard LA T-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt feature the L.A. Phil logo and the tongue-in-cheek tagline, “Come for the music stay for the standing O.” The tee costs $30 and the sweatshirt is priced at $45. Both items come in black and white.

“Everyone deserves a standing O,” Overheard LA captioned an Instagram post promoting the products on Thursday.

It’s unclear if the actual L.A. Phil is affiliated with the merchandise at all. Representatives for the music organization and Overheard LA did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Underneath the Overheard LA post promoting the apparel, dozens of Instagram users left cheeky comments about the clothes and the concert itself.

“I keep trying to tell people how stimulating classical music is but [shrug],” opera singer Babatunde Akinboboye wrote.

“Lol they really capitalized off of that big O,” one person commented.

“Come for the music,” another person wrote. “I see what you did there.”