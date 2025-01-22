The local brands selling Altadena, Palisades and L.A. gear for fire relief efforts

As historic fires continue to burn across Southern California, a number of Los Angeles brands have started selling limited edition merchandise to raise crucial funds for relief efforts .

Pulling from themes of unity and strength, brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online shops and a few celebrities, have designed items for shoppers to rep their beloved neighborhoods and help their L.A. community at the same time.

“We love and embrace, laugh and cry with our community and customers every single day” says Bernard Denney, co-owner of the West Los Angeles shop Only t he Lonely which has released a line of items to support wildfire relief efforts. “As small business owners, we are determined to stay strong and help our neighbors and community heal.”

The collection includes shirts, hoodies and trucker hats, ranging from $35 to $70, that say “Altadena Strong” and “Palisades Strong.” Available in various colors and camo print, net profits from the line — which have surpassed $5,000 — will be donated to the California Fire Foundation’s Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support for firefighters that have been impacted by natural disasters, as well as those who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

For $50, streetwear brand t he Hundreds is selling a “Love L.A.” graphic T-shirt with 100% of sales going to CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), whose mission is to provide immediate help to affected families as well as future assistance in rebuilding these communities.

(Dorothy Garcia; Only the Lonely)

Big Bud Press , which specializes in locally manufactured unisex clothing and everyday goods, has also focused on uplifting morale. It’s selling a railroad stripe tote emblazoned with an “I Love L.A.” graphic reminiscent of the classic “I Love Lucy” logo. Priced at $30, the first batch of 300 bags sold out in just three minutes, but the company plans to rerelease the bags in coming weeks as well as introduce an “I Love L.A.” benefit tee. Sales from these items are being donated to the Pasadena Community Jobs Center, which is assisting Eaton fire victims with supplies and neighborhood cleanup efforts.

Haute couture milliner Gladys Tamez has also thrown her hat into the fundraising ring with two limited edition versions of her well-known L.A. cap ($320) and L.A. cowboy hat ($350), each featuring a red heart. Sales from these two handmade headpieces will be donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The brand has also decided to contribute funds from its ongoing Moving Sale to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund 2025 .

Rap megastar Doja Cat, born and raised in Los Angeles, has jumped into action, partnering with fashion illustrator PINI on a line of $30 tees and $60 hoodies depicting a woman hugging the state of California. Through Jan. 30, all sales will be donated to the American Red Cross.

Wearable art brand Advisory Board Crystals has partnered with painter Kenny Scharf , a native of Hollywood, to design a line of shirts, crewnecks and hoodies that combine Scharf’s iconic “MOODZ” faces with ABC’s signature glitter burn marks printed effect. With prices ranging from $75 to $225 , the duo is donating all of the profits to the Pasadena Humane Society, which has taken in over 500 animals displaced by the Eaton fire.

(Kikay; Undisputed Principles; Sandra Lowe)

Rather than shy away from the reality of the tragedy, some brands have opted to place the wildfires front and center in the designs of their relief products. Downtown L.A. streetwear brand Undisputed Principles has put out a line of fundraising shirts printed with actual photos of the fires and the words “Los Angeles: Together , We Rise Above t he Flames .” The $30 shirts are manufactured locally in L.A. with all proceeds going toward GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund 2025.

Teddy Fresh is selling a tee with a graphic of a Super Scooper on the front and a thicket of burning trees on the back. With a price tag of $40, the label is splitting the funds evenly among the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Direct Relief and Best Friends Animal Society .

Firefighters were also on the mind of local artist Jennifer Vallez , who is selling ceramic coffee mugs ($25), tumblers ($30), stickers ($6) and shirts ($30) emblazoned with an illustration of a person wearing a Dodgers-inspired L.A. cap hugging a firefighter. Net proceeds from her L.A. Fires Fundraiser line will be donated to the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Best Friends Animal Society.

Never one to shy away from being bold and daring is Los Feliz’s iconic screen printing shop Y - Que . Owner Bill Wyatt has designed a few shirts playing on themes of a burning heart encapsulating the word “L.A.” A portion of the sales for each $20 shirt will be used to fund cleanup efforts from the windstorms and assist the newly homeless population of L.A.

Shoppers can help the environment and support relief efforts by purchasing an upcycled vintage hoodie or T-shirt from Best Regards . The brand is donating 30% of sales from any of its Los Angeles and Los Angeles neighborhood apparel to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.

As Ysabella Delgado, co-owner of the Altadena-based jewelry brand Kikay told The Times, the goal of selling wildfire relief products is less about raising money than creating a source of comfort and belonging for those who have lost their hometowns. Kikay is selling corduroy hats ($30) and tote bags ($25) stitched with bubbly letters that read “Rebuild Altadena.” All profits are being sent to GoFundMe drives for residents who’ve been displaced by the Eaton fire. Delgado, whose home and workshop were rendered uninhabitable due to smoke damage, explains, “I want people to see [our hats and bags] in the wild and know that there are so many people out there fighting for our little town not just to recover, but to rebuild stronger.”

(Teddy Fresh; Jennifer Vallez; Project Paulie; Pasadena CLSC)

Last year, Pasadena CLSC created a line of merchandise for the city of Pasadena that celebrates local creatives. A similar sentiment is exuded in its newly-created “Altadena Restoration Dept.” collection of shirts, hoodies and crewnecks. Designed with the intention of encouraging homeowners and residents to stay in the area, the apparel also expresses the phrases “Restore. Rebuild. Renew.” and “NOT FOR SALE.” One-hundred percent of the sales from these items, which range from $36 to $65, will be diverted back to the community in the form of gift cards distributed through the Dena Relief Fund .

Los Angeles clothing brand Haley Solar also focused on the Eaton fire with “ Altadena” hats ($48) and beanies ($44) featuring a fox motif commemorating the loss of the beloved Lake Boulevard eatery, Fox’s Restaurant . Sales from the caps, as well as 20% of all online sales, will go towards the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery fund and the shop’s own in-store program, which offers free shopping credit and access to racks of free clothing at their Eagle Rock location for anyone who has been displaced by the wildfires.

For those who would rather decorate their home than expand their wardrobe, consider Smile Cult’s mutual aid sticker bundle . Each $20 bundle comes with eight sticker designs, including a pair of muscular arms flexed into the shape of “L.A.” and a green parrot graphic with the phrase “Solo el pueblo / Salva al pueblo.” So far, the brand has raised more than $2,200, which will be allocated directly to families in Altadena affected by the fires.