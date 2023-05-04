Advertisement
Music

Linda Lewis, British singer and guitarist, dies at 72

A black-and-white photo of Linda Lewis wearing a floral shirt and smiling
English singer, songwriter and guitarist Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72.
(Michael Putland / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Linda Lewis, the English singer-songwriter with a stunning five-octave vocal range, has died. She was 72, according to the BBC.

Lewis died Wednesday at her home, her sister Dee Lewis Clay confirmed on Instagram. No cause of death was given. The vocalist recorded popular songs such as “Rock-a-Doodle-Doo” and sang backup for artists such as Rod Stewart and David Bowie.

According to the BBC, Lewis started out as an actor who attended theater school and appeared in movies such as “A Taste of Honey” (1961) and the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964).

INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was converted to black and white.) Gordon Lightfoot performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Music

Gordon Lightfoot, mournful Canadian singer-songwriter, dies at 84

Lightfoot had a string of folk-rock hits in the ‘70s, including ‘Sundown,’ ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ and ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.’

Advertisement

After playing the inaugural Glastonbury Festival in 1970, the self-taught guitarist and keyboardist’s music repeatedly climbed the charts. Her greatest hits also include “It’s In His Kiss” — a disco rendition of “The Shoop Song.”

In addition to collaborating with Bowie on his sixth studio album,“Aladdin Sane,” Lewis also collaborated with Stewart, Jamiroquai, Joan Armatrading and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and civil rights activist, dies at 96

Obituaries

Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and civil rights activist, dies at 96

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96. He was the first Black man to win an Emmy and a Tony.

“I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing,” Stevens tweeted on Thursday. “She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artist and musicians in the 70’s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and travelled with our troupe all over the world, up to Japan.

“What a voice! ... Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of our earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden. And I am so glad to know she entered Islam a couple of years ago at Peter Sanders’ house, at the hand of a beautiful spiritual Shaikh from Gambia, Muhammad Al Jilani. God grant her eternal love and peace in the ever blossoming garden, where her heart belongs.”

MusicObituaries
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement