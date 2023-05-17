Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford ‘amicably’ split after dating for less than a year
Breaking up is never lovely. But in Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford‘s case, it’s amicable.
The Grammy-winning “Bad Guy” singer and the Neighbourhood frontman have gone their separate ways, according to multiple reports. The musicians began their romance in October 2022 and were spotted together at the Coachella festival this April.
“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” representatives for the two told ET.
Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 31, sparked dating rumors in October when a fan caught the musicians holding hands as they exited a haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. Days later, they were seen kissing in Studio City.
On Halloween, the duo donned a controversial couple’s costume that some fans said was a nod to their age gap. Rutherford was dressed as an elderly man with gray facial hair and Eilish was a baby with a diaper and bib.
The following day, Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official, posting a video of the “Sweater Weather” singer in a clown costume.
If that wasn’t obvious enough, Eilish and Rutherford debuted their romance at the LACMA Art & Film Gala in November. The singers embraced in a brown quilted Gucci blanket and wore matching Gucci outfits.
Then, she confirmed her relationship status to Vanity Fair and gushed about the romance.
“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said. “I managed to get ... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I though twas the hottest f— f— alive, but pulled his a—.”
Later in the interview, she said that she was “really inspired by” Rutherford and that “he’s inspired by me.”
Earlier this month, Eilish walked the Met Gala red carpet in a black sheer gown — sans Rutherford. It’s unclear what caused a rift between Eilish and Rutherford, but a representative told ET “all cheating rumors are false.”
“Both are currently single,” the representative added.
Before the breakup, Eilish told Conan O’Brien on his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast that she tries to avoid the internet, including content and comments about herself.
“I’m doing what I’ve always done and looking at the internet, because I am an internet person ... and slowly the videos I’m watching and the things I see on the internet are, like, about me,” she said. “I’m like: Ew! Stinky! I don’t like that.”
